newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Singapore, again: Consortium sets up Carbon Exchange to bridge gaps in global emissions

By Rick Steves
financefeeds.com
 4 days ago

The exchange will facilitate the sale of large-scale high-quality carbon credits through standardized contracts – catering primarily to multinational corporations (MNCs) and institutional investors. https://financefeeds.com/deutsche-bank-launches-esg-centre-singapore-co-founding-net-zero-banking-alliance/A new consortium was born to develop a carbon exchange and marketplace, Climate Impact X, with the goal of providing organizations with high-quality carbon credits to...

financefeeds.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Piyush Gupta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Singapore Exchange#Low Carbon Economy#Global Emissions#Emissions Data#Global Financial Markets#Carbon Exchange#Dbs Bank#Sgx#Standard Chartered#Climate Impact X#Natural Climate Solutions#Cix#Gtco2#The Project Marketplace#Ncs#Temasek#Deutsche Bank#Esg#Carbon Reduction Projects#Voluntary Carbon Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Global Warming
Country
Singapore
Related
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Big tech drawn to new Singapore carbon offset trading market

(May 28): Some of the world’s largest tech corporations — from Google to Microsoft Corp and Amazon — are in talks with a new carbon offset trading platform in Singapore that would be among the first to be backed by a public stock exchange. The technology giants may use Climate...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

EU, Japan to form Green Alliance to accelerate energy transition

The EU and Japan are to form a Green Alliance to accelerate decarbonization efforts across the two economies, EU and Japan leaders said in a joint statement following a summit May 27. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The wide-ranging strategic partnership covers a...
Aerospace & Defensebreakingtravelnews.com

Singapore Airlines aims for carbon neutrality by 2050

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group has announced its commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The airline said the move reinforced a long-standing strategy of working towards decarbonisation and environmental sustainability across its operations. The airlines - Singapore Airlines, Scoot and SIA Cargo - will use multiple levers...
Industrytravelmole.com

Singapore Airlines Group targets net-zero emissions by 2050

Singapore Airlines Group has joined rivals in pledging to meet net zero carbon emissions by 2050. It reinforces its long-standing strategy of working towards decarbonisation and environmental sustainability across its operations. The Group's airlines, Singapore Airlines, Scoot and SIA Cargo, will invest in new-generation aircraft, adopt low-carbon tech such as...
Economyledgerinsights.com

DBS, SGX, StanChart, Temasek plan global carbon exchange using blockchain

Yesterday Singapore’s DBS Bank, the Singapore Exchange (SGX), Standard Chartered and Temasek unveiled plans for a joint venture to tackle climate change. Together they are setting up the Climate Impact X (CIX) to trade carbon credits. One of the challenges with carbon credits is ensuring the underlying projects are valid....
Economyinvestableuniverse.com

Climate Impact X is carbon credit exchange launched by Singapore finance giants

On Thursday, DBS Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, the Singapore Exchange and Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek announced a new joint venture, Climate Impact X (CIX), a Singapore-headquartered global exchange and marketplace for the trading of high-quality carbon credits. CIX will use satellite monitoring, machine learning and blockchain technology to enhance the transparency, integrity and quality of carbon credits that deliver tangible and lasting environmental impact.
EnvironmentBusiness Insider

DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and marketplace

DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to develop a carbon exchange and marketplace, Climate Impact X; providing organisations with high-quality carbon credits to address hard-to-abate emissions. Climate Impact X will use satellite monitoring, machine learning and blockchain technology to enhance transparency, integrity and quality of carbon credits. Forged as a...
Marketsspglobal.com

Financial companies, Singapore's SGX to launch carbon offsets exchange

London — A group of banks and other financial companies has teamed up with the Singapore Exchange to launch a trading platform for voluntary carbon offset credits, the companies said May 20. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Climate Impact X is a joint...
Economyeuromoney.com

DBS and StanChart lead Singapore-based carbon exchange

DBS and Standard Chartered have joined with Temasek, Singapore’s sovereign wealth vehicle, and SGX, the stock exchange, to launch a global carbon exchange and marketplace. Climate Impact X is the first venture of its kind to be based on the principles of the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets, the body chaired by Standard Chartered chief executive Bill Winters and launched by former governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney.
Economyfinextra.com

Singapore central bank set up green finance industry taskforce

A financial industry taskforce convened by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) launched today several initiatives to accelerate green finance in Singapore through improving disclosures and fostering green solutions. The Green Finance Industry Taskforce (GFIT) issued a detailed implementation guide for climate-related disclosures by financial institutions; a framework to help...
Economymining.com

Singapore Exchange eyes battery metals contracts to tap EV boom

The Singapore Exchange is eyeing introducing contracts for battery metals amid a surge in demand for raw materials crucial to power electric vehicles. EV metals contracts were “definitely something that we are looking at” as the bourse continues to assesses the market, according to Cheong Jin Yu, director of commodities at the SGX, without providing details on any timetable or specific materials.
Energy Industrychemengonline.com

Singapore-based consortium to develop ammonia fuels

Itochu Corp. (Tokyo), ITOCHU ENEX Co., Vopak Terminals Singapore Pte Ltd, Pavilion Energy Singapore Pte. Ltd., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. (MOL) and Total Marine Fuels are pleased to announce that the parties have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the joint development study of ammonia as a new marine fuel in Singapore.
Energy IndustryBBC

UK finance sector in top 10 for carbon emissions

If the UK's biggest banks and investors were a country, they'd rank 9th in the world for the carbon emissions they're responsible for. That's the striking conclusion of a new analysis by Greenpeace and WWF. The study assessed the emissions associated with the global investments of 15 British banks and...
Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Maersk CEO: Business is ahead of govts on decarbonization agenda

There needs to be a greater sense of urgency among global governments in relation to the adoption of policies that would accelerate decarbonization in the shipping sector, the head of the world’s largest container shipping company believes. “Business is ahead of governments on this agenda,” Soren Skou, CEO of A.P....
Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Industry heavyweights call for net-zero shipping by 2050

The shipping industry must reach zero emissions by 2050, and to get there zero-emission ships must become the dominant and competitive choice by 2030, an op-ed signed by big industry names insists. This means that the International Maritime Organization (IMO) would need to step up and revise its decarbonization targets...
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Sembcorp to quadruple renewables capacity to 10 GW by 2025

May 27 (Renewables Now) - Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries Ltd (SGX:U96) today unveiled a strategic plan to shift its portfolio from brown to green that includes quadrupling renewable energy capacity to 10 GW by 2025 from 2.6 GW in 2020. The company, which following the demerger with Sembcorp Marine in September...
IndustryWorld Economic Forum

This is how the steel industry is forging a path to net-zero

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. A revolution in steel production is within reach, with a range of solutions such as replacing coal with green hydrogen, near technological readiness. The Net-Zero Steel Initiative is finalising an industry-backed...
Markets4coffshore.com

TenneT launches EUR 1.8 billion green bond

TenneT Holding B.V. (issuer ratings A3/A-, stable outlook) has launched and priced a Green Bond issue of EUR 1.8 billion, split in three tranches of EUR 650 million (term: 6.5 years, coupon 0.125%), EUR 500 million (term: 10 years, coupon 0.500%) and EUR 650 million (term: 20 years, coupon 1.125%).
Industryspglobal.com

ING leads banking industry group to decarbonize steel sector

Banks led by ING and including Citi, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered and UniCredit have formed a working group to help decarbonize the steel sector and achieve net-zero steelmaking by 2050. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The banks are all major lenders...