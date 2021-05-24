CROWDFUNDING RADAR: Projects That Veer from the Beaten Path

Internet crowdfunding was born when British prog-rockers Marillion found their label unwilling to fund a tour of the United States. Their solution was to cut the label out of the process and go directly to their fans to fund the tour. More recently, cult television show Mystery Science Theater 3000, dropped from their deal with Netflix, raised over $6 million to not only fund a new season but also launch their own streaming platform and avoid networks altogether. While very few projects will raise $6 million, the thing crowdfunding has always done best is provide an outlet for art too niche or too strange to fit into the “sell in bulk” label or studio model. This week, I’m featuring three projects that are not only outside the mainstream, because almost everything in the roots music world is, but also outside the norm for the artists themselves.