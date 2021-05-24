newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

CROWDFUNDING RADAR: Projects That Veer from the Beaten Path

By Chris Griffy
No Depression
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternet crowdfunding was born when British prog-rockers Marillion found their label unwilling to fund a tour of the United States. Their solution was to cut the label out of the process and go directly to their fans to fund the tour. More recently, cult television show Mystery Science Theater 3000, dropped from their deal with Netflix, raised over $6 million to not only fund a new season but also launch their own streaming platform and avoid networks altogether. While very few projects will raise $6 million, the thing crowdfunding has always done best is provide an outlet for art too niche or too strange to fit into the “sell in bulk” label or studio model. This week, I’m featuring three projects that are not only outside the mainstream, because almost everything in the roots music world is, but also outside the norm for the artists themselves.

www.nodepression.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Brian Buchanan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtic Music#Roots Music#Veer#Art#Studio Album#Crowdfunding#Guns N Roses#House#Sierra Ferrell#Maya De Vitry#Internet Crowdfunding#Path#Radar#Debut Album#Vinyl Formats#Networks#Campaign Goal#Folk Hero#Streaming#Electric Guitars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Netflix
Related
MusicSFGate

Eugene McDaniels' Soul Classic 'Headless Heroes of the Apocalypse' Gets 50th Anniversary Reissue

Eugene McDaniels’ influential and endlessly sampled soul classic Headless Heroes of the Apocalypse is set for a 50th anniversary reissue this summer. Released on Atlantic in 1971, the politically and socially incisive album — championed by Questlove and Prince and sampled by artists like A Tribe Called Quest, Beastie Boys and Eric B & Rakim — will receive its first official vinyl U.S. release since it arrived 50 years ago when Real Gone Records reissues the LP on July 9th. The purple vinyl reissue, cut from the original master and limited to 1750 copies, is available to preorder now.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Primavera Sound Announces 11-Day 2022 Lineup with 16 Headliners

With the year-long absence of live music, it seems logical that with the recent vaccine rollout and consequent waning number of new cases, things will be a little chaotic for the foreseeable future in terms of securing a tour schedule (with the additional hurdle of a condensed number of indie venues nationwide after Congress failed to act before many beloved clubs had to permanently close their doors). Fortunately, we have music festivals—those weekend-long onslaughts of vaguely familiar tunes barely within earshot from four different directions at once as you stand at the food vendor weighing the pros and cons of splurging on a Bud heavy.
Musicjazzwise.com

Nubya Garcia, Nitin Sawhney and Emma-Jean Thackray for July Cheltenham Jazz Fest dates

Cheltenham Jazz Festival makes its full live return with a special summer edition running from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 July, following on from its livestreamed edition in early May. The programme features appearances by multi-award-winning saxophonist Nubya Garcia, rising star jazz and soul singer Poppy Ajudha, and highly acclaimed British-Asian instrumentalist and producer Nitin Sawhney, as well as exciting bandleader/trumpeter Emma-Jean Thackeray and spiritual jazz tempter and Gondwana Records label boss Matthew Halsall. Closing the weekend’s festivities are Penguin Café, the celebrated modern-day incarnation of Penguin Café Orchestra, who will showcase their eclectic blend of folk, jazz, pop and chamber music influences.
Musicmusically.com

Deezer enlists Wolf Alice and Laura Mvula for 80s covers album

Don’t You Want Me. Joe Le Taxi. Wicked Game. Africa. Orinoco Flow. I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me). Tainted Love. Buffalo Stance. That’s your day’s worth of earworms covered for readers who grew up in the 1980s. But even if not, don’t fear: Deezer is bringing back a selection of 80s hits in an original covers album, ‘InVersions 80s‘, with artists including Boy Pablo, Holly Humberstone, Laura Mvula, Wolf Alice and CSS – the latter a comeback for a band that may be exciting for readers who grew up in the 2000s.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Laura Nyro Reissues and Unreleased Recordings Due

A collection of original albums and a pair of new titles featuring rarities from the late singer-songwriter Laura Nyro are on the way. Omnivore Recordings will release the two sets of rare Nyro music: Trees of the Ages: Laura Nyro Live in Japan and the never-before-issued Go Find the Moon: The Audition Tape. Both will be available on CD and digital, with Go Find the Moon also available on vinyl (as a 45-rpm LP). Each was restored and mastered by Grammy-winner Michael Graves and produced for release by Grammy-winner Cheryl Pawelski and George Gilbert with the approval of the Laura Nyro Trust.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Wye Oak Share Video for New Song “TNT”

Wye Oak (Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack) have shared a new song, “TNT,” via a video for the track. It appears to be a standalone single for now, although the band have announced that another new song, “Its Way With Me,” will be out on June 22. Both songs are being released via Merge. Spencer Kelly directed the “TNT” video. Watch it below.
Musicwpr.org

Brothers Osborne: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Since last year, many musicians have had...
MusicThe FADER

The 20 best rock songs right now

Sharon Van Etten + Angel Olsen, “Like I Used To”. A collaboration so obvious it’s amazing it hasn’t happened before now. “Like I Used To” marries two of indie rock’s greatest voices of the past decade together in triumphant harmony, with both Van Etten and Olsen sounding at once imperious and yet brittle at the same time. Can we get a whole album of this stuff?
Musicudiscovermusic.com

The Ever-Changingman: 20 Of The Best Paul Weller Songs

We’re celebrating one of the UK’s most consistently creative singer-songwriters and frontmen of the past five decades, with 20 of the best songs in the extraordinary catalog of Paul Weller. Weller, born on May 25, 1958, had already achieved more than most musicians ever do with his two previous bands,...
Musictheartsdesk.com

Album: Billy F Gibbons - Hardware

The Blues is one of the few genres of modern music which isn’t completely in thrall to the Cult of Youth and there might even be a view that older is better among its practitioners. Indeed, the likes of John Lee Hooker and RL Burnside, to name only a couple, were still turning out fine tunes at ages when anyone else might have hung up their guitars and dedicated the rest of their lives to relaxing with some fine malt whisky. Likewise, ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons, at the fine old age of 71 summers, clearly has no thoughts of calling time on the boogie just yet and that’s a fine thing, as his third solo album, Hardware has plenty on it to keep fans very happy.
Musicgoldminemag.com

Laura Nyro rarities sets to be released via Omnivore Recordings

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Omnivore Recordings will release two sets of rare Laura Nyro music over the next few months: Trees of the Ages: Laura Nyro Live in Japan and the never-before-issued Go Find the Moon: The Audition Tape. Both will be available on CD and Digital, with Go Find the Moon also available on vinyl (a 45-rpm LP). Each was restored and mastered by Grammy®-winner Michael Graves and produced for release by Grammy®-winner Cheryl Pawelski and George Gilbert with the approval of the Laura Nyro Trust.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Ben Crosland (new album ‘Solway Stories’)

Bass guitarist/bandleader Ben Crosland’s new album Solway Stories, recorded in the lockdown window in September 2020, is ‘a very personal record ‘, ‘an homage to a beautiful border landscape, and to pivotal relationships it evokes for the composer’. Feature by John Fordham. John Fordham writes: Across three fruitful decades playing...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

28 New Songs Out Today

COLD CAVE - "PSALM 23" Here's a third track off Cold Cave's upcoming Fate In Seven Lessons. "Psalm 23" is a gothy electro banger that works up quite a head of steam. COLA BOYY FT. THE AVALANCHES - "DON'T FORGET YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD" Cola Boyy will release his debut album, Prosthetic...
MusicThe FADER

Primavera Sound shares 2022 lineup with Lorde, Dua Lipa, and many more

Primavera Sound has released the lineup for the 2022 edition of the Barcelona-based festival, and there are so many massive and exciting names across the two weekends, it reads like a post-pandemic comeback tour for the entire concept of live music. Last year's iteration of the festival was cancelled due...