Gala was a go
The Brookwood Community's "An Evening in our Garden – Staying Home for Brookwood No-Go Gala!" was held as a virtual event. Chaired by Carol and Michael Linn, the gala honored the Stephanie and Brad Tucker family and Mustang CAT, as well as 2019 gala co-chairs Rosemary Schatzman and Mary Whalley. This year's gala raised a record-breaking amount of more than $1 million for the Brookwood Community and their daily operations. Nearly 400 guests enjoyed the program from home, including a performance by the Brookwood Handbell Ensemble with Houston Bronze, followed by Carol Linn, who welcomed attendees from one of the 48 greenhouses on Brookwood's campus. Brad Tucker spoke about his son, Frank Tucker, who's a Brookwood citizen, and the experience Frank has had over the last 10 years. The program concluded with a compilation of videos and photos of Brookwood, including their gift shop filled with goods handmade by the citizens and the horticulture department.