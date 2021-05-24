Gala was a go

Right here in Denver, serving all our communities, is Bessie’s Hope, the only organization in the country whose mission has been, for almost three decades, to enhance the lives of nursing home elders and bring generations together in mutually rewarding relationships through volunteer programs for youth, adults and families. Hallmark to the longtime success of their programs is the education and training, preparing all ages, preschool to adult, to have comfortable, meaningful interaction with elders of all cognitive functioning levels, including advanced Alzheimer’s Disease. During its 27 years, Bessie’s Hope has been shining a light on forgotten nursing home elders, and more than 50,000 youth and elders have benefitted from the mutually rewarding relationships. The hundreds of participating adults each year also acknowledge the life-changing impact. Since the 90’s, Regis University graduate healthcare students benefit from the Bessie’s Hope geriatric education and experience, even with the recent remote projects. Adult volunteers have always said that participation in the Bessie’s Hope programs is eye-opening. In the training sessions with the healthcare students, Bessie’s Hope staff persons tell them, providing illustrations and citing research, that ageism runs rampant in healthcare. They can be part of the change.