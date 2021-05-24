newsbreak-logo
TROUTMAN PEPPER HAMILTON SANDERS LLP: Troutman Pepper Adds Corporate Lawyer Matt Rupp to Corporate Practice Group

Cover picture for the articleTroutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP issued the following announcement on May 18. Matt Rupp has joined Troutman Pepper as a partner in the Corporate Practice Group. Most recently, Rupp served as a partner at McDermott Will & Emery. Rupp has spent more than 10 years counseling clients on a variety...

