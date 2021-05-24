newsbreak-logo
SHOOK HARDY BACON LLP: Chambers Ranks Shook Among Leading Privacy & Data Security Firms

Cook County Record
Cook County Record
Cover picture for the articleShook Hardy Bacon LLP issued the following announcement on May 20. New faces and renowned services top the lists of Chambers USA in 2021, as two groups soar high in the annual guide’s rankings. Chambers and Partners selected Shook’s privacy and data security, and e-discovery capabilities both for national rankings for the first time which reinforces Shook as one of the leading privacy and data security firms in the country.

