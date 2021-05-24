newsbreak-logo
GREENSFELDER HEMKER & GALE PC: Greensfelder Practices and Attorneys Earn High Rankings in Chambers USA 2021 Guide

Cook County Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreensfelder Hemker & Gale PC. issued the following announcement on May 20. Numerous Greensfelder attorneys and practice areas are ranked highly in the 2021 edition of the Chambers USA industry guide. Chambers ranked Greensfelder’s franchising practice, along with Officers Beata Krakus and Leonard D. Vines, as among the nation’s top...

