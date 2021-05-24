HUSCH BLACKWELL LLP: Moderator, "Ford v. Montana and the Evolving Rules of Personal Jurisdiction," Federal Bar Association
Husch Blackwell LLP recently issued the following announcement. Jen Dlugosz will moderate "Ford v. Montana and the Evolving Rules of Personal Jurisdiction," a virtual CLE for the Federal Bar Association's Chicago Chapter, on May 26, 2021. The attorney panel will consider the impact the case has on personal jurisdiction in product liability and consumer cases involving out-of-state defendants.cookcountyrecord.com