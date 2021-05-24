SAUL EWSING ARNSTEIN & LEHR LLP: Kapuria Named to The Deal’s 2021 Top Rising Stars List'
Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP issued the following announcement on May 20. Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP, a full-service law firm with attorneys in 16 offices, is proud to announce that Rohit Kapuria, vice chair of the Firm's Global Immigration and Foreign Investment Practice and vice chair of the Firm's Opportunity Zones and Qualified Opportunity Funds Practice, was selected as one of The Deal’s 2021 Top Rising Stars.cookcountyrecord.com