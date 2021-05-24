TAYLOR PORTER BROOKS & PHILLIPS LLP: Castille Appointed to Board of Governors of City Club of Baton Rouge
Taylor, Porter, Brooks & Phillips LLP issued the following announcement on May 21. Taylor Porter Of Counsel Preston Castille has been appointed to the Board of Governors of the City Club of Baton Rouge, a downtown professional and social club that has enriched the lives of community leaders, business professionals, and families for 60 years. Castille is one of three new appointed board of governors members, in addition to Dennis Blunt, commercial litigation lawyer and partner at Phelps Dunbar; and Jake Forshag, financial professional at Penn Mutual.louisianarecord.com