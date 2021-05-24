How do we give learners context and creativity in computing?
Whilst taking a break from their various arts and crafts, Carrie Anne and James ask: "How do we give learners context and creativity in computing?" We explore how enabling learners to explore and create in computing, using real-world scenarios and problems, can empower and motivate them. We discuss with our guests some of our favourite creative projects and the ways in which educators can embed these ideas in their practice.helloworld.raspberrypi.org