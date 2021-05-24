newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

How do we give learners context and creativity in computing?

Raspberry Pi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhilst taking a break from their various arts and crafts, Carrie Anne and James ask: "How do we give learners context and creativity in computing?" We explore how enabling learners to explore and create in computing, using real-world scenarios and problems, can empower and motivate them. We discuss with our guests some of our favourite creative projects and the ways in which educators can embed these ideas in their practice.

helloworld.raspberrypi.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Hacker#Computing#Science And Technology#Digital Technology#Creative Arts#Computer Technology#Hello World#Digital Making At Home#Helloworld Edu#Raspberry Pi Foundation#Context#More Engaged Learners#Inclusive Classrooms#Educators#Passionate Students#Arts And Crafts#Primary School#Youtube Channel#Maker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
Computers
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Doing Creative Things Helps You Switch Perspectives

Perspective taking is crucial for many cognitive tasks. Creativity involves seeing things from multiple perspectives. Creativity tasks create a mindset that persists, and that leads people to take others' perspectives. Many important things you do in life require you to understand the world from someone else’s point of view. You...
Behind Viral VideosWired UK

How algorithms took creativity out of social media

In early January 2018, a shocking and disturbing video became one of the top ten ‘Trending’ clips on YouTube. The video – which prompted a global backlash and is now an infamous moment in YouTube history – saw then-22-year-old internet personality Logan Paul explore Japan’s Aokigahara forest, known as a site for suicide, before sharing footage of a corpse with his subscribers, which at the time numbered 15 million (now 23 million). After Paul deleted his video, third-party copies also reached YouTube’s Trending page.
Career Development & Adviceprnewsonline.com

Creative Hiring: How to Think Outside the LinkedIn Box

There’s something rote about the hiring process: sorting through thousands of profiles, ticking off qualifications, filing in the application tracker. In some industries, that's fine, but in a field as creatively driven as PR, LinkedIn alone may not be the best route to discover a match. Traditional methods attract traditional...
EducationLog Cabin Democrat

Rethinking how we do education to focus on students

At his public school, Mason, who has autism, was always at the bottom of his class, falling further behind every semester. He was being bullied daily and had zero friends. In short, he was sad. Now, in the specialized environment at Access Group, he is getting A’s in math, always talks about his friends and how kind everyone is, and has shown dramatic improvement in his social and pragmatic skills. He attends school with a big smile on his face!
Career Development & AdviceCMSWire

How Creativity Fuels Digital Transformation

Sixty percent of CEOs ranked creativity as the most important leadership skill to develop over the next five years, according to IBM research. It makes sense. To keep ahead of the crowd, to stay nimble, and to inspire others to push themselves, you have to think like an artist — you have to be creative.
Technologyelearningindustry.com

Lifelike Speech Synthesis: How To Do Voiceovers That Engage Learners

Now that you know how to write scripts that engage learners (featured in our previous article), it’s time to talk about the exciting stuff: voiceovers. How can you make your content come to life with the right text-to-speech voiceover? It comes down to a few key steps. eBook Release. Text-To-Speech...
Entertainmentpcdn.co

How Do We Know the Needs of the Students?

I was recently presenting a workshop on Universal Design for Learning (UDL) and I was discussing learner variability, interests, and preferences as a key to providing meaningful learning opportunities and incorporating choices and options into course design. One of the faculty members in the workshop asked a great question, “How do we know the needs of the students?” My answer is twofold:
Computersnewrelic.com

Learn In-Demand Tech Skills for Free With New Relic Student Edition

Are you looking to improve your skills for your first tech job? When it comes to developing tech skills, it can be hard to know where to start—or even what to start learning. When I was first starting my career in tech, I was a media and arts animation major who needed to quickly gain the right skills to enter the job market. Back then I realized the value of student editions and education for early-career professionals. Taking advantage of these tools really helped jump-start my career as a frontend developer.
ComputersRaspberry Pi

Calculate pi with a Raspberry Pi Spigot | The MagPi #106

Here’s an ingenious way of using a Raspberry Pi to calculate pi – and why not? Nicola King runs the numbers in the latest issue of The MagPi magazine. Pi is an irrational number, which means it can’t be expressed as the ratio of two integers. Since it has an infinite number of decimal places, calculating it to ever greater accuracy has long been an objective of mathematicians. So what better project for Pi Day (14 March) than to get a Raspberry Pi to calculate pi?
ComputersRaspberry Pi

Discover Big Builds in The MagPi magazine issue #106

Discover some of the biggest builds, the best projects, and incredible tutorials in the latest edition of The MagPi magazine. This month we’ve got some of the most rewarding and satisfying things to make. So go big at home with massive makes in this month’s edition of The MagPi. Raspberry...
Computersdigg.com

What are Adversarial AI Attacks and How do we Combat Them?

Deep learning models are capable of performing on par with, if not exceeding, human levels, at a variety of different tasks and objectives. Although impressive breakthroughs have been made by leveraging deep neural networks in many fields such as image classification and object detection, Szegedy et al. [1] discovered that these models can easily be fooled by adversarial attacks.
Computerstechlearning.com

Best Microsoft PowerPoint Tips and Tricks for Teachers

The best Microsoft PowerPoint tips and tricks for teachers can turn the office-focused tool into a powerful platform for student interaction and learning, both in the classroom and for remote learning. While at its most basic PowerPoint is a slides-based presentation tool, it can do a lot as a versatile...
Coding & Programmingpnw.edu

Computer Science

The program teaches you to apply computer science principles to everyday problems. This includes developing new software, managing databases and analyzing data. You’ll also learn to create data visualization solutions that help other engineers and scientists interpret information.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

What Is TensorFlow Lite and How Is It a Deep Learning Framework?

You may have come across TensorFlow Lite while going through Edge AI development boards or AI acceleration projects. TensorFlow Lite is a framework of software packages that enables ML training locally on the hardware. This on-device processing and computing allow developers to run their models on targeted hardware. The hardware includes development boards, hardware modules, embedded and IoT devices.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

How do we decide whether or not to trust AI systems?

Every time you speak to a virtual assistant on your smartphone, you are talking to an artificial intelligence — an AI that can, for example, learn your taste in music and make song recommendations that improve based on your interactions. However, AI also assists us with more risk-fraught activities, such as helping doctors diagnose cancer. These are two very different scenarios, but the same issue permeates both: How do we humans decide whether or not to trust a machine’s recommendations?
Computerswccftech.com

2021 Complete Computer Science Training Bundle Can Be Yours For Just $20 If You Avail It Right Away

Computer science skills are quickly becoming an essential life skill. Even if you are not a software engineer, you should have some basic programming knowledge. The technology world is quickly embracing these skills and you should too. This will help you land better jobs and open up new opportunities. Wccftech is going to help you with this and we are offering a limited-time discount offer on the 2021 Complete Computer Science Training Bundle.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How to Foster Creativity in the Workplace

Employees tend to enjoy creative work environments where they feel they have the freedom to be imaginative. These are some suggestions for how to foster creativity in the workplace. Give employees the chance to brainstorm. Some employees have great ideas that could potentially change a company for the better. However,...
Computersadafruit.com

A New Tool May Make Geological Microscopy Data More Accessible #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

PiAutoStage is a project using the Raspberry Pi to digitize microscope slides. This will greatly help geology researcher’s workflow. From Eos:. PiAutoStage consists of an open-source mechanism that moves the sample around the microscope, attached to a high-resolution integrated camera and inexpensive Raspberry Pi computer. The researchers wrote computer code to take hundreds of high-resolution images of an entire microscope sample and combine them into a single panorama.