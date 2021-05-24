newsbreak-logo
China’s Military Chief Not Picking Up Lloyd Austin’s Calls

By Dave DeCamp
anti-empire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report from Reuters, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been unable to speak with China’s top military official despite multiple attempts to set up talks. Tensions have been high between the militaries of the two nations due to the increased US military activity in sensitive areas like the South China Sea. US warships are regularly patrolling the disputed waters and frequently shadow Chinese ships. US spy planes are also constantly buzzing near China’s coast.

