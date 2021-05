Retired Maj. Gen. Marcus Hicks and Gen. Sembé Bobo don’t have a lot in common. Hicks led U.S. Special Operations Command, Africa, from 2017 to 2019. Bobo, on the other hand, commands 3R, an armed militia in the Central African Republic. Nevertheless, the two men are on record raising similar concerns about one thing — Russian influence in Africa. In a recent Foreign Affairs article, Hicks declared that a “twenty-first century ‘scramble for Africa’ is underway.” “Russia and China,” he and his co-authors wrote, “are ramping up economic and military activity on the continent at the same time as the United States is scaling back.” A few weeks later, Bobo argued, “We know that the Russians will destroy everything before they leave. A country invaded by the Russians never recovers.”