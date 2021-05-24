newsbreak-logo
JV Article: Onyen’s innovative software solution helps companies more easily address ESG reporting

By Northern Miner Staff
northernminer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthical investment is flourishing but for mining companies seeking to promote their green credentials, there are pitfalls. While environmental social and governance (ESG) issues are gaining importance in the industry, finding a means of reliably preparing and publishing industry-compliant reports is complicated and expensive. This is especially true for juniors, small-cap and midsized-cap companies. For example, there are a proliferation of rating schemes and then there is the complexity of organizing data, perhaps originating in several locations, possibly across different countries. How does your company score? An objective reference range with which to measure your numbers against the ESG standards is needed.

www.northernminer.com
#Mining Companies#Esg#Innovation#Jv#Technology Companies#Software Companies#Business Software#Onyen Corporation#Pdac#Csr#Onyen Esg#Joint Venture#Esg Data#Esg Compliance#Esg Reports#Resource Companies#Solution#Mid Tier Companies#Financial Trading Systems#Ethical Investment
