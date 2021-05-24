newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

JV Article: SKRR Exploration seeks the next major gold district in Canada

By Northern Miner Staff
northernminer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Abitibi greenstone belt that stretches across Ontario and Quebec is one of the most prolific sources of gold in Canada, having produced roughly 200 million ounces over more than a century of mining activity, and continues to attract attention from companies intent on finding new deposits. Further west, running...

www.northernminer.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#New Gold#Canada#Mining Companies#Ontario#Northern Saskatchewan#Quebec#Skrr Exploration#Abitibi#Tsxv#Ssr Mining#Northern Miner#Pdac#Canadian#Joint Venture#The Northern Miner#Trans Hudson Corridor#Homestake Gold Mine#La Ronge#Greenstone Belts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Metal Mining
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

QC Copper & Gold Investor Presentation at The Northern Miner Symposium

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "QC Copper") (TSXV: QCCU) is pleased to present its investor presentation featured at the Northern Miner Symposium featuring CEO Stephen Stewart. Watch QC Copper & Gold's Investor Presentation. About the Opemiska Copper Complex. The Opemiska Copper...
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Reunion Gold outlines Guyana exploration plan

Reunion Gold Corp. [RGD-TSXV] on Friday released details of a planned exploration program at its Oko West project in Guyana. The company said the program will include a combination of approximately 130 diamond and reverse circulation holes, covering 11,000 metres. The announcement comes after Reunion recently raised $10.5 million from...
Economymining-technology.com

Hawkmoon Resources to acquire Lava Gold Property in Canada

Hawkmoon Resources has agreed to acquire a 100% stake in the Lava gold property in Belleterre Gold Camp, Québec, Canada, from two arms-length vendors. The property, which includes 41 mineral claims, is situated in the Latulipe-et-Gaboury Township of western Québec, 15km east of the village of Belleterre. Hawkmoon has the...
Businessresourceworld.com

Sky Gold Corp Acquires the Imperial Project Located Contiguous to Amex Exploration’s Perron Project, Quebec, Expanding Precious and Base Metal Exploration Portfolio

Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V: SKYG) (US:SRKZF) (“Sky Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed two definitive agreements (collectively the “Agreement”) for two contiguous claim blocks (the “claims” or “Projects”) comprising the Imperial Property (“Imperial” or the “Property”) which shares 4.7 kilometers of it’s northern border with Amex Exploration’s (TSX-V: AMX) Perron Property in Quebec, where high-grade gold has been intersected in three zones along a 3.2 kilometre corridor. To the east, the claims adjoin Generic Gold Corp. (CSE: GGC) who are set to commence 7,500 metres of drilling in the coming weeks, targeting both orogenic gold and gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulfides (VMS) style mineralization. The two Projects, named La Reine and Le Roi, comprise a combined 228 claims covering approximately 6,575.84 hectares in the gold and VMS-prospective Abitibi Greenstone Belt region of Ontario and Quebec. Refer to maps in Figures 1 & 2.
Economybirminghamnews.net

Vior Begins Extensive Summer Field Programs and Strengthens Its Exploration Team

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Vior Inc. ('Vior' or the 'Corporation') (TSXV:VIO)(FRA:VL51)(OTC PINK:SXMVF) is pleased to announce that it has begun an extensive summer field exploration program at its Belleterre and Skyfall gold projects in Quebec. Vior is also pleased to report the strengthening of its exploration team.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Metals Creeks Option Partner, Quadro Provides Updates on Exploration at the Careless Cove Property in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp.(TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek, is pleased to announce that the company has been advised by Its Option partner, Quadro Resources Ltd (TSXV: QRO)(OTCQB: QDROF)(FSE: G4O2)("Quadro" )of an update on its recently announced soil sampling and prospecting survey on the Careless Cove property (the Property) located southwest of Glenwood in east-central Newfoundland (see Quadro press release dated April 28, 2021). The soil sampling and prospecting survey has been initiated as a first stage to defining targets for drill testing later in 2021.
ScienceCNW Group

Canada moves forward with plans to explore the Moon

Government of Canada's Space Strategy supports the future of space exploration, space science and technology and jobs. LONGUEUIL, QC, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - As we plan for humanity's return to the Moon, there is great potential for Canadian entrepreneurs and scientists to advance lunar science and technology. Canadians will play an important role in the highly competitive and innovative global supply chain of the expanding new space economy.
Economyhawaiitelegraph.com

Graycliff Exploration Identifies Visible Gold in Drill Core from the Phase Two Program at the Shakespeare Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the 'Company' or 'Graycliff') (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce that visible gold ('VG') has been identified in multiple holes from its recently completed 2,000 metre ('m') phase two core drilling program (see Press Release dated April 22, 2021) on the Company's Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The initial results of 67 g/t over 3.0 metres released last week from Hole #8 (see Press Release dated May 19, 2021) was the first hole where VG was identified.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Benton and Sokoman Jointly Acquire Grey River Gold Project in Southern Newfoundland

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") is pleased to announce, together with Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman"), the joint acquisition of the 324 claim (8,100 hectare) Grey River Gold Project in southern Newfoundland. The Property includes 11 claim units (275 hectares) optioned from local interests under letter agreements, more details to be released in the coming weeks. The Grey River acquisition is consistent with the newly formed Benton/Sokoman Alliance, which is targeting district-scale gold opportunities in Newfoundland.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

St. James Gold Expands its Drilling Exploration in Central Newfoundland

St. James Gold’s (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) acquisition strategy to develop economic mineral deposits has expanded its work on the Central Newfoundland-based Quinn Lake Project as the company has acquired new surface work and drilling permits. St. James Gold controls 100% of the licenses for the project. Additional...
yourdecommissioningnews.com

The immunization rate is 57.8% in Canada Covid-19 | News | East Sound

TheThe data in this article was updated on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11:00 PM EST. In addition, 21,300 new doses have been delivered to the provinces and territories, with a total of 25390194 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories used 86.41% of their stock of available vaccines.
Industrythenewswire.com

Phoenix Gold Begins Exploration Program at York Harbour Mine Property

Eastern Geophysics Limited of Corner Brook, NL has been engaged to carry out a 3D Borehole Pulse EM survey program that will employ advanced transmitter and receiver equipment and instrumentation from Crone Geophysics & Exploration Ltd of Mississauga, Ontario. The crew and equipment have been mobilized onto the Property and are expected to complete the geophysical survey by the end of May. This survey will investigate a 1.8 km² area that extends approximately 1,200 meters from the original York Harbour Mine ’A’ Zone orebody south-southwest to include an area 500 meters beyond the previously identified ‘J Zone’ (Noranda c. 1991-1993), encompassing 17 previously drilled holes with depths to over 400 m. While the geophysical survey is being carried out the GPS locations, downhole orientations, geological information and drill core sampling results are being collated and entered into a Gemcom 3D modelling database for later drill hole planning and siting.
Metal MiningShareCast

Shanta Gold identifies visible gold after West Kenya exploration

East Africa-focussed gold explorer, developer and producer Shanta Gold updated the market on exploration at the West Kenya Project on Tuesday, following the 2,489 metres of drilling it conducted across 11 holes in March and April at the Isulu deposit. 1,252.52. 16:30 26/05/21. n/a. n/a. 24,947.63. 16:25 26/05/21. 0.85%. 211.09.
Metal Miningarctictoday.com

Major uranium miner halts Greenland exploration amid ban discussion

One of the world’s largest uranium miners is putting the brakes on operations in Greenland just five months after being issued two exploration licenses there. The decision by France-based Orano to suspend exploration at two sites in the southern part of the country comes in response to the newly elected government’s open opposition to uranium mining, the company told Greenlandic and French news outlets.
Metal Miningmining.com

Canadian Gold Snapshot: Eight juniors seeking more yellow metal

High gold prices continue to make the precious metal one of the most sought after metals in Canada. Even companies with production are exploring for more. And there may be more new gold mines on the horizon. Artemis Gold’s (TSXV: ARTG) flagship project is Blackwater, 150 km southwest of Prince...
Industryminingnewsnorth.com

Exploring wider Ambler District potential

Ambler Metals LLC's US$27 million work program slated for the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in Northwest Alaska includes 14,600 meters of drilling directed at a wide variety of targets, from condemnation drilling where the company plans to build the processing plant and tailings facility at the Arctic Mine project to exploring for new deposits of carbonate-hosted copper-cobalt mineralization in the Cosmos Hills.
Idaho StateStreetInsider.com

Ophir Gold Announces Submission of a 5-Year Plan of Operations for Extended Exploration at the Breccia Gold Property, Idaho

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2021) - Ophir Gold Corp.(TSXV: OPHR) (FSE: 80M) (OTCQB: KPZIF)("Ophir" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has submitted the necessary documentation to the United States Forest Service (the "USFS") in support a five-year Plan of Operations ("Plan of Operations") for extended exploration of the Breccia Gold Property (the "Property"). The Property is located approximately 40 km southwest of Salmon, Idaho, and may be accessed directly by road.
Metal MiningPosted by
Reuters

Canada's Centerra to fight Kyrgyzstan takeover of its gold mine

(Reuters) - Canada’s Centerra Gold said on Sunday it has initiated binding arbitration against Kyrgyzstan government, after the parliament passed a law allowing the state to temporarily take over the country’s biggest industrial enterprise, the Kumtor gold mine operated by Centerra. Recently, a Kyrgyzstan court also imposed $3.1 billion fine...