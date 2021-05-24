Up-To-Date Water Quality Results Available

Falmouth Pondwatchers are looking for additional volunteers to help monitor the health of our coastal salt ponds this summer. This program contributes to long-term data sets critical to tracking changes in the health of these water bodies over time, especially important to evaluating the success of remediation measures currently underway and guiding new ones. Volunteers make physical measurements and collect water samples for further laboratory analyses on Little, Great, Green, Oyster, Bournes Ponds and West Falmouth Harbor.