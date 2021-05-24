Up-To-Date Water Quality Results Available
Starting this Memorial Day weekend, area swim-mers, paddlers, anglers and others who enjoy spending time playing in local rivers and streams can access up-to-date water quality results for more than 65 popular recreation areas throughout Western North Carolina, northeastern Tennessee, and towns and union counties in North Georgia. This service is due to the work of MountainTrue volunteers and staff who collect water samples every Wednesday and rush to process, analyze and post the results on the http://www.swimguide.org website and smartphone app in time.www.transylvaniatimes.com