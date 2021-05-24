newsbreak-logo
Up-To-Date Water Quality Results Available

transylvaniatimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting this Memorial Day weekend, area swim-mers, paddlers, anglers and others who enjoy spending time playing in local rivers and streams can access up-to-date water quality results for more than 65 popular recreation areas throughout Western North Carolina, northeastern Tennessee, and towns and union counties in North Georgia. This service is due to the work of MountainTrue volunteers and staff who collect water samples every Wednesday and rush to process, analyze and post the results on the http://www.swimguide.org website and smartphone app in time.

www.transylvaniatimes.com
State
Tennessee State
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hach Partners With LightDeck To Offer 10-Minute Water Quality Tests

LOVELAND, Colo., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hach ® , a global leader in water quality analysis, today announced its partnership with LightDeck Diagnostics to bring LightDeck's proprietary "Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB)" tests to market. As part of the commercial agreement, Hach will sell the LightDeck MC+CYN Panel, which simultaneously detects two of the most common toxins generated by Harmful Algal Blooms: microcystins (MC) and cylindrospermopsins (CYN). The partnership aims to combine Hach's expertise with LightDeck's innovative solution to bring rapid, lab-quality accessible water testing to drinking, recreational and agricultural water resources across the United States.
PoliticsBeacon

H2Ohio has 150 new projects, invests $5 million in water quality

The H2Ohio initiative to improve water quality in the Lake Erie watershed is awarding a total of more than $5 million to 150 new projects. The H2Ohio Water Quality Incentive Program (WQIP) began accepting funding applications in November from farmers and landowners willing to replace cropland with wetlands and riparian buffers which act as filters to reduce nutrient loading into waterways, help reduce flooding, and/or stabilize streambanks to reduce soil erosion.
Florida Statehometownnewsbrevard.com

EPA offering grants to monitor beach water quality

FLORIDA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced that $470,000 in grant funding is available to Florida's coastal communities to support beach water quality monitoring and public notification programs. The funds are meant to be used to monitor beaches for indicators of fecal bacteria, identify local pollution sources,...
Politicshudsonvalleypress.com

Water Quality Assessment and Design in New York

With a focus on the Lower Hudson River, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) gave an overview of their sampling design and water assessment strategies in their Rotating Integrated Basin Studies Program (RIBS). Brian Duffy, NYS DEC Researcher, took his virtual audience through their usage with aquatic macroinvertebrates as water quality indicators that are commonly found in streams and rivers.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Volunteers Needed For Coastal Water Quality Monitoring Program

Falmouth Pondwatchers are looking for additional volunteers to help monitor the health of our coastal salt ponds this summer. This program contributes to long-term data sets critical to tracking changes in the health of these water bodies over time, especially important to evaluating the success of remediation measures currently underway and guiding new ones. Volunteers make physical measurements and collect water samples for further laboratory analyses on Little, Great, Green, Oyster, Bournes Ponds and West Falmouth Harbor.
Politicscaswellmessenger.com

Public Hearing on Proposed Changes to State’s Surface Water Quality Standards

Public Hearing on Proposed Changes to State’s Surface Water Quality Standards. The Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Water Resources will conduct an online public hearing July 20, 2021, on proposed revisions to the 15A NCAC 02B .0200 and .0300 Surface Water Quality Standards and Classifications. Written public comments are being accepted through August 3, 2021.
Lisle, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Water Quality Association releases opinion survey

LISLE -- Emerging from the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are more positive about their household drinking water quality, yet increasingly ready to spend money on home water treatment, according to a new national survey of consumer opinions about drinking water released by the Water Quality Association. "The study shows that consumers...
Environmentbusinessnewswales.com

S&TC’s SmartRivers to Monitor Water Quality on River Alyn

In April, the Welsh Dee Trust and North Wales Wildlife Trust joined Salmon & Trout Conservation’s (S&TC) SmartRivers programme. A monitoring project, SmartRivers uses invertebrate samples to monitor water quality alongside the rivers capability to support healthy populations of wild fish. Through the Woodlands for Water Project, North Wales Wildlife...
Teton County, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

EDITORIAL: Water quality worth the investment

Jackson Hole has been slow to act when it comes to solving water quality problems brewing for decades. Now the Teton County Board of County Commissioners is eyeing another half measure. Commissioners voted in a soft, non-binding straw poll to hire a project manager to manage a water quality planning...
Morris, MNthelandonline.com

WCROC completes water quality certification

MORRIS, Minn. — The University of Minnesota’s West Central Research and Outreach Center in Morris is the first University of Minnesota entity to achieve certification through the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program. Administered through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, this voluntary program allows farmers and landowners to demonstrate best management practices with regard to cropland adoption and helps identify new practices which can positively impact water quality and conservation practices that help protect our environment.
EnvironmentGovernment Technology

How Community Data Collectors Are Helping Water Quality

(TNS) — Citizen scientists documenting algae and water conditions from their docks at Lake Wallenpaupack will play a key role in a community-led water quality monitoring program. More than a handful of volunteers participated Sunday in a training workshop at Lacawac Sanctuary, which is running the program now in its...
Environmentcoastalreview.org

Stormwater management can protect water quality: Study

In America’s bays and estuaries, stormwater runoff is the second largest cause of water degradation. North Carolina’s coastal watersheds are no exception, making stormwater management techniques necessary to preserve the quality of the state’s waters. A study published in the Journal of Environmental Management in January by Amy Grogan and...
Apache Junction, AZyourvalley.net

Apache Junction water quality report available; says arsenic sample not turned in

The Apache Junction Water District 2020 water quality report is available. The report can be accessed at ajwaterdistrict.org/water-quality-reports-2 or customers can request a printed copy by calling 480-982-6030 or by email at webmailwater@apachejunctionaz.gov, according to a release. The annual report, also known as the consumer confidence report, provides detailed information...
Chapel Hill, NCchapelboro.com

Water Quality Issues Persist in CHCCS Buildings

Students are back in the classrooms at Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, but the district is still contending with water quality issues that arose from last year’s extended closure. In a message to staff and families on Monday, CHCCS Assistant Superintendent Patrick Abele said officials are still detecting copper and lead...
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

County waiting on air quality test results in CVB offices

Previous tests have not found any problems with carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide or mold in the convention and visitor's bureau offices at 222 West 6th Street. Kansas Department of Labor brought in a private company to do the air testing after the two CVB employees became ill earlier this spring with nose, throat and mouth irritation.
Iowa StateCorydon Times-Republican

Report: Iowa lags in monitoring water quality

WATERLOO – An environmental report claims water monitoring in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin is woefully inadequate. Government monitoring of lakes, rivers and streams for a dangerous toxin that can be produced by outbreaks of algae falls far short of what’s needed to protect public health in the three states, according to a new analysis from the Environmental Working Group.