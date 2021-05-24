4 Ways to Teach Self-Care and Mindfulness to Kids (Plus, Free Activities to Help!)

Has your self-esteem taken a knock throughout the pandemic? Perhaps you feel differently about your place in the world now. Or are you desperate for life to return to its usual busy social pace? Psychotherapist, Noel McDermott, believes the slow but steady opening up of society from the pandemic is more than a sensible public health strategy to combat the pandemic, it’s also a sensible psychological health plan. There will be a tendency to want to go for it when we are free again, but our emotions may not be in sync with that thinking. Now’s the time to slowly ease back into things – think about this as your rehabilitation time as life returns to its faster pace.