Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for ANGI Homeservices

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.47.