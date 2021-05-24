newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for ANGI Homeservices

investing.com
 4 days ago

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $16, which is approximately 13.80% above the present share price of $14.06. Fitzgerald expects ANGI Homeservices to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second quarter of...

www.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#North America#Average Price Target#Target Price#Share Price#Wells Fargo Lrb#Wfc#Moderate#Tipranks Com#Homeadvisor#Travaux Myhammer#Mybuilder#Instapro#Angi Homeservices Inc#Company#Earnings#Market Cap#Profit#Ranking#Revenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RAMP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.78.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

PI Financial Stick to Their Buy Rating for Ero Copper

PI Financial analyst Philip Ker maintained a Buy rating on Ero Copper on Thursday, setting a price target of C$32, which is approximately 18.55% above the present share price of $22.24. Ker expects Ero Copper to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the second quarter of 2021. The...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Suncor Energy

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy reiterated a Buy rating on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) on Thursday, setting a price target of C$32, which is approximately 14.23% above the present share price of $23.08. Pardy expects Suncor Energy to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the second quarter of 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Commerzbank AG

Kepler Capital analyst Anna Maria Benassi maintained a Buy rating on Commerzbank AG (OTC:CRZBY) on Wednesday, setting a price target of EUR6.9, which is approximately 6.55% above the present share price of $7.89. Maria Benassi expects Commerzbank (DE:CBKG) AG to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second...
Marketsinvesting.com

Berenberg Bank Stick to Their Hold Rating for Yext Inc

Berenberg Bank analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained a Hold rating on Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Inc on Thursday, setting a price target of $14, which is approximately 11.73% above the present share price of $12.53. Knoblauch expects Yext Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.15 for the second quarter of 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Increased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.95.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Raymond James

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.47.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Wells Fargo & Company Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $351.00

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.04.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Barrick Gold Corporation

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson reiterated a Buy rating on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Corporation on Wednesday, setting a price target of C$32.5, which is approximately 9.65% above the present share price of $24.58. Wolfson expects Barrick Gold Corporation to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the second quarter...
Stocksinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Buy Rating for UDR

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Richard Hill maintained a Buy rating on UDR on Wednesday, setting a price target of $54, which is approximately 14.77% above the present share price of $47.05. Hill expects UDR to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the second quarter of 2021. The current...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

B. Riley Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $50.00

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLUG. Cowen lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.06.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $108.00 at Susquehanna

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

16,778 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds...
Marketsinvesting.com

Jefferies Stick to Their Hold Rating for Airbus Group SE

Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) analyst Sandy Morris maintained a Hold rating on Airbus Group SE (OTC:EADSF) on Thursday, setting a price target of EUR90, which is approximately 8.18% below the present share price of $119.38. Morris expects Airbus Group (PA:AIR) SE to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the second...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

RGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.020-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$95 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.75 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to – EPS.