NELSON MULLINS: Chambers USA Guide Recognizes Nelson Mullins Attorneys and Practices in 2021

Law firm Foulston Siefkin LLP received top-tier rankings from Chambers and Partners, an independent publication which ranks leading law firms and individual lawyers. The firm received Band 1 rankings for its Corporate M&A, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Labor & Employment, Litigation: General Commercial, Real Estate, and Tax practices – the most in the state of Kansas. These Wichita Foulston attorneys were recognized in the 2021 publication for their legal knowledge, effectiveness, and client service in the following practice areas: Corporate M&A – Harvey Sorensen, Bill Wood; Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation – Doug Hanisch, Jason Lacey; Labor & Employment – Boyd Byers, Forrest Rhodes, Jr., Teresa Shulda; Litigation: General Commercial – Jim Armstrong, Gary Ayers, Holly Dyer, Jay Fowler, Jeff Jordan, David Rogers, Mike Stout, Darrell Warta; Tax – Stan Andeel, Kevin Arnel, Chris Hurst, Andrew Nolan; Real Estate – Trish Voth Blankenship and Bill Wood. For more information, visit www.foulston.com.