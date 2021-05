NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare Investors of 2021. In our inaugural year for these awards, we wanted to bring forth and recognize not only the most experienced and talented investors in healthcare but also those that help advance innovation across the sector. Whether in healthcare software, healthcare services, medical technologies, biotechnology, the connected patient experience, or other areas, these accomplished individuals have demonstrated a deep commitment to healthcare and as a result have succeeded both from a business standpoint as well as in having significant societal impact.