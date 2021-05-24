We Asked 14 Individuals How To Kiss Even Better

I wrote this on Mother’s Day and I started to wax nostalgic on a post about the wonders of mothers, about how our children are miracles and that in their eyes nothing can be more perfect than our own mother. I remember a moment growing up when we were swimming at a local lake near Pittsburgh, and my mom went swimming with us too. That didn’t always happen, and now that I’m older the thought of swimming in an unchlorinated murky reservoir with about a hundred kids who weren’t mine actually makes my stomach churn, so I get it. But in this moment, when she broke out of the water, her still long and still brown hair streaming down her back, there was nothing in this world or universe more beautiful than her. I remember my heart actually ached, she was so stunning to me.