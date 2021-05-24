TROUTMAN PEPPER HAMILTON SANDERS LLP: In First Chambers USA Release Since Merger, Troutman Pepper Soars in Rankings

Chambers USA has ranked 17 individual Tucker Ellis lawyers and seven practices in its Chambers USA 2021 guide, increasing the firm’s rankings since 2020 by five newly ranked attorneys and one newly ranked practice area. Individual lawyers are ranked in their practice area(s) on the basis of their legal knowledge and experience, ability, effectiveness, and client service. Practices are ranked on the quality of their lawyers, as well as the effectiveness, capability, strength, and depth of the practice as a whole.