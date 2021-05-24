newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

TROUTMAN PEPPER HAMILTON SANDERS LLP: In First Chambers USA Release Since Merger, Troutman Pepper Soars in Rankings

By Press release submission
norcalrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP issued the following announcement on May 20. The newly-published Chambers USA 2021 Guide ranks Troutman Pepper as a leading law firm in 51 national and statewide practice areas. More than 120 attorneys were also recognized in 130 practice areas, both nationwide and in their respective states. View all firm rankings.

norcalrecord.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llp#Pepper Hamilton#Lawyers#Real Estate#Troutman Pepper Soars#Chambers Usa 2021 Guide#Electricity Lrb#State Attorneys General#The American Lawyer#Firm Rankings#Hamilton#Ranks America#Nationwide#Individual Rankings#U S#Individual Honorees#Cities#Elite#Finance#Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Wichita, KSPosted by
Wichita Business Journal

Foulston Siefkin Firm & Attorneys Receive Top Rankings in Chambers USA 2021

Law firm Foulston Siefkin LLP received top-tier rankings from Chambers and Partners, an independent publication which ranks leading law firms and individual lawyers. The firm received Band 1 rankings for its Corporate M&A, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Labor & Employment, Litigation: General Commercial, Real Estate, and Tax practices – the most in the state of Kansas. These Wichita Foulston attorneys were recognized in the 2021 publication for their legal knowledge, effectiveness, and client service in the following practice areas: Corporate M&A – Harvey Sorensen, Bill Wood; Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation – Doug Hanisch, Jason Lacey; Labor & Employment – Boyd Byers, Forrest Rhodes, Jr., Teresa Shulda; Litigation: General Commercial – Jim Armstrong, Gary Ayers, Holly Dyer, Jay Fowler, Jeff Jordan, David Rogers, Mike Stout, Darrell Warta; Tax – Stan Andeel, Kevin Arnel, Chris Hurst, Andrew Nolan; Real Estate – Trish Voth Blankenship and Bill Wood. For more information, visit www.foulston.com.
Lawlegalnewsline.com

TROUTMAN PEPPER HAMILTON SANDERS LLP: Troutman Pepper Attorneys Named to 2020 North Carolina Pro Bono Honor Society

Troutman Pepper Hamitlon Sanders LLP issued the following announcement on May 19. A multi-disciplinary group of Troutman Pepper attorneys have been named to the 2020 North Carolina Pro Bono Honor Society by the North Carolina Pro Bono Resource Center. The honor society recognizes attorneys who have made substantial and valuable legal contributions to the state of North Carolina by providing 50 or more hours of pro bono legal services.
Lawwardandsmith.com

Ward and Smith and Attorneys Ranked in Chambers USA 2021

Chambers USA, an annual guide to America's top law firms and lawyers, has recognized three Ward and Smith practice areas and two attorneys among the best in North Carolina in its 2021 edition. For the first time, the publication recognized the firm's Intellectual Property practice in North Carolina for its...
Businesslegalnewsline.com

BRADLEY ARANT BOULT CUMMINGS: Chambers USA 2021 Ranks 108 Bradley Attorneys and 34 Practice Areas

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings issued the following announcement on May 20. Bradley is pleased to announce that Chambers and Partners has highly ranked 108 of the firm’s attorneys and 34 Bradley practice areas in the 2021 edition of the prestigious and independent Chambers USA legal industry referral guide. The firm also was ranked nationally in six practice areas and eight Bradley attorneys were ranked nationally in their various practice areas.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Katten Boosts Rankings In Chambers USA 2021

CHICAGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that 67 attorneys were named to the 2021 edition of the Chambers USA guide. The firm also received recognition as a leader in 31 practice areas. Katten's highest rankings were in the categories of Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Healthcare, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright &...
Businessmcafeetaft.com

McAfee & Taft honored as top-ranked firm by Chambers USA 2021, 33 attorneys singled out for individual honors

McAfee & Taft received top marks in the 2021 edition of the Chambers USA Guide to America’s Leading Lawyers for Business and was the only Oklahoma law firm to receive the top Band 1 ranking in all nine major categories of legal practice — Corporate/Commercial, Energy & Natural Resources, Environment, Healthcare, Intellectual Property, Labor & Employment, Litigation, Real Estate, and Tax.
Businesshuschblackwell.com

Chambers USA 2021 Ranks Husch Blackwell in 18 Departments; 43 Attorneys Recognized

Chambers USA recognized 43 Husch Blackwell attorneys in the 2021 guide released today, with four lawyers earning rankings for the first time. Chambers also ranked Husch Blackwell in 18 departments, with the firm’s Government Contracts practice earning a first-time ranking and its Healthcare practice earning an additional USA: Nationwide designation in the 2021 edition.
Businessgnhcc.com

Murtha Cullina LLP Recognized by 2021 Chambers USA

Murtha Cullina LLP is pleased to announce 18 of its attorneys have been recognized as “Leaders in their Field” by the 2021 Chambers USA Guide and the 2021 Chambers High Net Worth Guide. Eight practice groups of Murtha Cullina have also been ranked by Chambers, including Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Construction, Corporate/M&A, Environmental, Health Care, Labor & Employment, Litigation: General Commercial, and Real Estate.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Chambers USA 2021 Ranks St. Louis Attorney Keith Grady in Intellectual Property

Chambers USA has ranked 17 individual Tucker Ellis lawyers and seven practices in its Chambers USA 2021 guide, increasing the firm’s rankings since 2020 by five newly ranked attorneys and one newly ranked practice area. Individual lawyers are ranked in their practice area(s) on the basis of their legal knowledge and experience, ability, effectiveness, and client service. Practices are ranked on the quality of their lawyers, as well as the effectiveness, capability, strength, and depth of the practice as a whole.