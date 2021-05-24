Classic map to return in Cold War Season 4; surprise remaster too?

A reliable Call of Duty leaker has strongly hinted that the classic Black Ops 2 map Hijacked is gearing up for Season 4. Also, an additional map remaster could be due as well. After taking a while to get going, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is positively stacked with lots of great maps to keep players entertained for hours. As well as inventive new maps such as The Pines and Crossroads, we’ve also had the pleasure of being introduced to an old flame or two.