newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Classic map to return in Cold War Season 4; surprise remaster too?

By Andrew Highton
Charlie INTEL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA reliable Call of Duty leaker has strongly hinted that the classic Black Ops 2 map Hijacked is gearing up for Season 4. Also, an additional map remaster could be due as well. After taking a while to get going, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is positively stacked with lots of great maps to keep players entertained for hours. As well as inventive new maps such as The Pines and Crossroads, we’ve also had the pleasure of being introduced to an old flame or two.

charlieintel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Remaster#Game Mode#End Game#Raid#Reloaded#Xbox One#The Battle Net Client#Warzone Cold War Season#Mac 10#Zrg#Swiss K31#Ballistic Knife#Call Of Duty#Ppsh#Black Ops Iiii#Activision Treyarch#Modern Warfare#Maps#Treyarch Dev Foxhoundfps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video Gamesgamebyte.com

People Will Be ‘Blown Away’ By Battlefield 6 Reveal, Teases EA

An EA top dog has teased the upcoming trailer for Battlefield 6, telling fans they’ll be “blown away” by the big reveal. We already know that the official first trailer for Battlefield 6 will be dropping sometime in June, as confirmed by the official Battlefield Twitter account. “Words that rhyme...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

The Latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Patch Tweaks All Assault Rifles, LMGs, and Pistols

Developer Treyarch Studios revealed plans for a fresh round of weapon rebalancing on Twitter today. The tweaks, which Treyarch said would be detailed in next week’s update, will include adjustments for all assault rifles, pistols, LMGs, and sniper rifles. Treyarch also announced a separate blog coming soon that would detail what they have planned for the game’s Zombies mode.
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

Black Ops Cold War Zombies Content Teased for Season 3

Treyarch increased the Zombies hype with a Twitter post featuring a letter from what many fans think is Samantha Maxis, a key player in Cold War’s Dark Aether story. Previously, Treyarch has posted blueprints to a device that nobody has seen before, with both tweets holding the hashtag “Zombies.”. The...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Patch Notes Revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 3 reloaded patch notes were released ahead of the updating going live May 20. The mid-season update is headlined by the 80s Action Heroes event coming to both Cold War and Warzone. Fan-favorite action movie protagonists John McClane and Rambo are coming to Call of Duty. The characters resemble their on-screen portrayals by Bruce Willis and Sylvester Stallone respectively.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Mass Effect remasters give players the choice between Legendary and Classic mode

Mass Effect Legendary Edition presents players with a choice of two modes when they first start playing: Legendary and Classic. The latter is truer to the original experience(s), while the former reworks leveling to help streamline things. But, which is better? With players wondering the differences in Legendary vs Classic mode, this is a tough decision for those starting out with the collection for the first time.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Minecraft Dungeons Hidden Depths DLC arrives later this month

Mojang Studios has announced Hidden Depths, Minecraft Dungeons. Hidden Depths will take players on an "awe-inspiring aquatic adventure" to fight a "spreading corruption that has reached the darkest depths of the ocean." Aside from this brief description, Mojang Studios hasn't said much on the expansion, but we can likely expect new enemy types, loot, enchantments, and a fresh batch of achievements.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

How to earn a Tactical Nuke in Black Ops Cold War Season Three

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Three Reloaded has arrived. The season introduced even more content to the game such as new weapons, ’80s themed operators, and the return of the map Standoff. However, it appears that the developer has added some surprises that were not included in the patch notes. Since the update, players can now earn a Tactical Nuke in Black Ops Cold War.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone get double XP this weekend for season 3 reloaded

Double XP is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone a day after the season three reloaded update hits both games, Treyarch announced today. The midseason update, '80s Action Heroes, will go live in the early hours of May 20, adding new content to both games. But the double XP period begins on Friday, May 21 at 12pm CT and will run all weekend long to celebrate the update.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded: All Weapon Changes

Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded's patch notes dropped ahead of the update itself, giving players a preview of what changes will hit the game's live servers Wednesday night. The patch notes include a rundown of all the changes coming to the game, including how weapons will be adjusted.
Video GamesGamespot

Everything To Know About Call Of Duty: Cold War’s Mid-Season 3 Update

Call of Duty’s mid-season 3 update is dropping new game modes, 80s action stars, and limited-timed changes to Warzone. The John Rambo Pack includes the operator with two finishing moves, special blueprints for the Combat Knife, an LMG, and assault rifle. Die Hard’s John McClane also joins season 3 with his own operator bundle. It’ll include blueprints for the Fara 83, MP5, and one for an undisclosed tactical rifle that could be the AUG.
Video GamesDen of Geek

Call of Duty 80s Action Heroes Update Release Time and MOAB Details

Call of Duty is getting its most action-packed DLC yet with the arrival of the ’80s Action Heroes update and the Season 3 midseason patch. For Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty Mobile, this means iconic action movie heroes John Rambo (First Blood) and John McClane (Die Hard) are dropping into the game as new Operators, complete with their iconic get-ups as well as a few of the famous locations from their films.