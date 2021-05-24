What are Surebets or Arbitrage Bets in Sports Betting?
In sports betting, surebets, AKA arbitrage bets, are very popular among punters. Different regions have different names for this. For instance, it is also known as miraclebet or sports arbitrage. Here, punters place multiple bets at various bookmakers to make sure that no matter what outcome of the game comes, they would be in profit. Thus, these bets are used when the combination of all available betting outcomes results in a profit in any case. Basically, this has nothing to do with the result of the sporting event, as punters place multiple bets on different outcomes at different sports betting platforms.