FOLEY & LARDNER LLP: Rx Pricing and Reimbursement Summit

Foley & Lardner LLP recently issued the following announcement. The rapidly growing pipeline of promising cell and gene therapy candidates has created a growing focus on delivery technology that safely and effectively allows these therapies to reach their disease targets in humans. Merger and acquisition activity is heating up over companies with strong delivery technology for cell and gene therapy products, such as Catalent’s $1.2 billion purchase of Paragon, a leading viral vector development and manufacturing company. The successful launch of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines has further validated the future of therapeutics in these areas.