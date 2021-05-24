Disney World Parks “Completely Booked” For Rest Of May!

Walt Disney World is going to be increasing its capacity as new guidance from the Center for Disease Control has the park management comfortable with allowing more guests to roam together. Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed the decision to open up the Orlando parks to more guests during an investor call on Thursday, shortly after the CDC revealed that vaccinated persons need not wear masks or social distance, along with many states looking at June 15 as their date for lifting limits on capacity and mask mandates. It also seems Disney will not be enforcing the requirement of its guests to wear masks in the parks for much longer, as a result.