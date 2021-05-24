Insider Diaries: My Favorite Shows On Disney+ Right Now!

With projects such as To All the Boys I've Loved Before, The Half of It, and Always Be My Maybe, Netflix has shown how it can be a platform for not only diverse storytelling, but also meaningful diverse storytelling. Over the last few years, major primetime networks and streaming services have played serious catch-up with casting Asian talent, and we're finally starting to see more representation across the board. Netflix, in particular, has been home to many original series with dynamic Asian leads. From the brave Alina Starkov in Shadow and Bone to the witty Devi Vishwakumar in Never Have I Ever, we've been getting more and more nuanced Asian characters. Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite Netflix original series with strong Asian leads — keep reading to learn more about them.