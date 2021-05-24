newsbreak-logo
Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” Official Teaser Released!

By Katie Wallace
thekingdominsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere it is Insiders! The FIRST teaser for Marvel Studio’s “Eternals!”. “Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now.”. Eternals will be hitting theaters later this year in November.

MoviesInverse

Moon Knight set photos reveal Marvel’s bloodiest bad guy yet

Villains are rarely what they seem, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Look at the first crop of Disney+ shows, for instance. In WandaVision, the villain was Agatha All Along, but also Wanda herself. In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there were villains left and right, between the Flag Smashers, the Power Broker, and John Walker, but none of them were really unequivocally evil. In the upcoming Loki, the titular character is the villain.
MoviesMovieWeb

Fantastic Four Reboot Will Be the End of MCU Phase 4

Marvel Studios teased their upcoming Fantastic Four reboot by including the official logo in a Phase 4 trailer, confirming that the movie will be a part of Phase Four and leaving thousands of fans excited. Dubbed "Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies," the video teases all of the upcoming movies that make up Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After showcasing the titles and release dates for many other movies, the clip shows us a rather familiar 4 with the Marvel Studios branding. You can watch the video below.
MoviesPosted by
Fox News

Marvel's 'Eternals' drops first teaser trailer showing off diverse cast of comic book heroes

Marvel debuted the teaser trailer for its next superhero film, "The Eternals," featuring a diverse cast of A-list stars. The movie marks the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, known for its blockbuster "Avengers" movies. Any new content is welcome to Marvel fans given that the last movie in the franchise came when "Spider-Man: Far From Home" dropped in 2019.
Moviesthecinetalk.com

Marvel’s Eternals Official Teaser Starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden Dropped In And We Have So Many Questions

This year holds some exclusive content from Marvel Studios. Some extremely good and audience-awaited movies are on the line. Well that being said, the most waited movie teaser trailer has been aired. Yes, the Eternals teaser trailer is now streaming on YouTube and has caused the Internet to go on fire. The fans can’t wait to watch this epic cinema. The trailer has been highly appreciated by the audience. The new MCU film will revolve around the story of an immortal alien race created by the Celestials forces. They have been secretly living on Earth for over 7000 years but yet haven’t come out to anybody. Stay tuned to know the details about the movie.
Moviesthepopinsider.com

There’s Finally an ‘Eternals’ Teaser Trailer

New Marvel trailers have a way of making Monday mornings a bit brighter, don’t they?. Today, six months after the movie’s original theatrical release date, Marvel Studios dropped a teaser trailer for Eternals, which is now slated for release on Nov. 5. Aside from very brief clips in a video...
MoviesPosted by
Consequence

Chloé Zhao’s Marvel Movie Revealed in First Teaser Trailer for Eternals: Watch

After examining working class America in Nomadland, Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao is set to explore the beginnings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her next film is Eternals, an MCU adventure set to reveal some monumental secrets about the world of the Avengers when it hits theaters on November 5th. Marvel has today shared the first teaser trailer for Eternals, which only hints at the glory of the ensemble cast.
MoviesVulture

Marvel’s Eternals Teaser Shows Us Angelina Jolie As a Zillion-Year-Old

“Throughout the years, we have never interfered … until now.” That’s what one of the Eternals says in the teaser for Marvel Studios’ Eternals, and we’re not buying it. We see these ageless celestial beings land on Earth in ancient times and gift humans technologies like irrigation and knives. “We have helped them progress.” Which one is it, Salma Hayek? Zero-interference or occasionally oopsy-doopsy inventing agriculture? We won’t dwell on this, though, because it’s a Chloe Zhao comic book movie and it doesn’t have to make sense and it only has to look beautiful and feel emotionally resonant, and this teaser does both. Hayek plays the leader of these beings, whose ranks include Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Swole Kumail Nanjiani, and Gemma Chan. There’s also Richard Madden, who gives the group a laugh when he suggests he wants to be an Avenger. Don’t be silly, Richard Madden! Then we wouldn’t be able to tell you and Sebastian Stan apart! Eternals is out in November, giving you plenty of time to rewatch The Old Guard beforehand and build a comparative argument.
Movies947wls.com

Who the F%!# are Marvel’s Eternals??

Marvel Studios dropped a trailer today for their new upcoming film, The Eternals. The movie boasts a star-studded cast including Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and more! The Eternals hits theaters everywhere this November. If you asked, “Who the F%!# are the Guardians of the...
MoviesThe Beat

The first ETERNALS teaser trailer teases the secret history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

This morning Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer and poster for the Eternals movie hitting our big screens (we hope) on November 5. In the trailer we see early mankind being visited by a mysterious ship and a group of beings – our protagonists, the Eternals – who have since “watched, and guided, and helped them progress, and seen them accomplish wonders” but have “never interfered until now”. Hmm.
MoviesThe Brick Fan

Marvel’s Eternals Teaser Trailer Gives Glimpse of LEGO Tie-In Sets

This morning, Marvel dropped the official teaser trailer for the Eternals movie and we get a first look at what the LEGO sets could be referencing. The Eternals isn’t your typical MCU movie as it focuses on an immortal alien race created by the Celetials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years. The beginning of the trailer shows the triangular ship from the Rise of the Domo (76156) but that’s as much that was shown for the LEGO tie-in sets.
MoviesThe Daily Star

Meet the Eternals, Marvel’s group of immortal heroes

Marvel Studios released the first trailer of the much-anticipated "Eternals" recently, in which audiences saw a new band of superheroes. The introduction of these new characters is a keystone in the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The Eternals, like the Guardians of the Galaxy, are linked to...
Business/Film

‘WandaVision’ Head Writer Jac Schaeffer Signs Deal With Marvel Studios and 20th Television

Marvel is sticking with Jac Schaeffer. The WandaVision head writer (Marvel doesn’t like to use the term “showrunner”) and Black Widow screenwriter just inked a three-year overall TV deal with Marvel Studios and 20th Television. The deal will have Schaeffer developing projects for both Marvel and 20th Television, with the Marvel titles going to Disney+ and 20th Television projects developed for all platforms. More on the Jac Schaeffer Marvel deal below.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER: VFX Supervisor Reveals The Process Of Making Falcon Bird-Like (Exclusive)

Although The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hit Disney+ after WandaVision, making it the second Marvel Studios title to debut on the service, that wasn't the plan pre-pandemic. The Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-led series was initially meant to be the first thing that MCU fans would be exposed to in Phase Four. Because of this, a lot was riding on how the series opened.
MoviesPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 burning questions from the 'Eternals' first teaser trailer: Misdirection from Marvel?

Marvel released its first teaser trailer for Eternals. And, my goodness, we’ve got some questions. The trailer is a compelling montage … that doesn’t really tell us much about what the movie will be about. The trailer seems to open with the Eternals discovering ancient humans. Clearly, the Eternals (riding on a spaceship that defies physics) were a bit more advanced than the early human civilization was. The trailer ends with the Eternals laughing and eating a meal together in what is clearly present-day in the MCU. (That’s a lot of ground to cover!)
MoviesRELEVANT Magazine

‘Eternals’ Teaser: Chloé Zhao’s ‘Nomadland’ Follow-up Is a Whole New Marvel Epic

Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland made history at the Oscars and, hey, speaking of making history, here’s the teaser for her big Marvel franchise: Eternals, about a race of super immortals who remain hidden among humanity helping make, well, history. The movie sports a spectacular cast (Angelina Jolie! Kumail Nanjiani! Salma Hayek! Gemma Chan! Bryan Tyree Henry! Kit Harington! Ma Dong-seok! Richard Madden!) and, based on this teaser, a sharp departure from Marvel Studios’ house aesthetic, favoring Zhao’s penchant for natural lighting.