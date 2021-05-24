DXY: US dollar index forecast ahead of GDP and PCE data

May 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Friday, as an uptick in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields pressured bullion, while investors awaited crucial U.S. inflation data later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,896.71 per ounce by 0054 GMT. Bullion has risen 0.8% so far this week and was on track for its fourth straight weekly gain. * U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,899.50 per ounce. * The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. * The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.617% , increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week as layoffs subsided. * A separate report from the Commerce Department confirmed economic growth accelerated at a 6.4% annualised rate last quarter. * Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said the labour market was tighter than levels of employment suggest. * Investors now await the monthly U.S. personal consumption report due later in the day to gauge inflationary pressure. * Fed officials have recently downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. * Japan's unemployment rate crept up and job availability slid in April, data showed, underscoring the pain that the country's prolonged battle with COVID-19 is inflicting on the economy. * Palladium was steady at $2,806.21 per ounce, silver eased 0.1% to $27.84 and platinum rose 0.1% to $1,180.81. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France GDP QQ Final Q1 0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY May 0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final May 1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM April 1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final May (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Rashmi Aich)