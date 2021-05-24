Sounders FC and Atlanta United battled a share of points in 1-1 draw at Lumen Field
SEATTLE, WASH. – Dueling goals from each side resulted in a 1-1 draw at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon between Seattle Sounders FC (5-0-2, 17 points) and Atlanta United (2-1-3, 9 points). In front of an increased crowd thanks to the implementation of vaccinated sections and a national television audience via network FOX, the draw preserves Seattle’s unbeaten opening to the 2021 season. The result also sets a new club record for the best start to a season in club history, with Seattle’s 17 points through seven games surpassing the 2019 squad’s 16 points through the same number of matches.www.chatsports.com