When you thought we’d seen every kind of win from these Suns, they surprise again, coming from behind in the final moments to beat the Trail Blazers, 118-117, and again come within one game of the top seed in the Western Conference. We go inside the numbers and strategy behind Cam Payne’s growing role, discuss the state of the Suns’ center rotation, and check in how the Suns are handling switching defenses as we heard toward the postseason. To close, an update on the West standings and what games to pay attention to across the NBA this weekend.