newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Airline airBaltic says avoiding Belarus airspace

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - Latvian airline airBaltic said on Monday it was avoiding Belarus airspace in the wake of the forced landing of a Ryanair jet bound for fellow Baltic state Lithuania on Sunday.

“Yesterday when mixed information was received about the diverted commercial flight to Minsk, as an immediate action, airBaltic decided to avoid entering Belarus airspace until the situation becomes clearer or a decision is issued by the authorities,” a spokeswoman said by email.

“The safety and health of our passengers and employees is the main priority for the airline. Currently airBaltic is continuing to closely monitor the situation,” she added. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbaltic#Lithuania#Latvian Airline Airbaltic#Belarus Airspace#Airline#Minsk#Paris#Authorities#Reporting#Immediate Action#Mixed Information#Editing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
LifestylePosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges 'extreme caution' to airlines flying passengers over Belarus

The U.S. government advised airlines on Friday to use "extreme caution" when flying passengers over Belarus after authorities from that country forced diversion of a Ryanair (RYA.I) flight and arrested a dissident journalist on Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration's "Notice to Airmen" does not apply to cargo carriers such as...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Airlines that swerve Belarus should expect delays on Europe-Russia flights, says Moscow

Russia has warned that European airlines that choose to bypass Belarus will face delays.A number of airlines, including Air France, Singapore Airlines and Finnair, have said they will swerve Belarusian airspace in a diplomatic row sparked by last Sunday’s “hijack” of a Ryanair plane.Yesterday, Russia refused to let two European commercial aircraft land in Moscow in what appears to be retaliation for a European ban on its own aeroplanes entering Belarusian airspace.An Austrian Airlines plane from Vienna and an Air France flight from Paris were cancelled on Thursday because the Russian authorities did not grant them permission to fly around...
LifestylePosted by
Reuters

U.S. airlines issued $12.8 billion in travel refunds -A4A letter

Eleven U.S. airlines issued $12.84 billion in cash refunds to customers in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic upended the travel industry, in addition to billions of dollars in vouchers, according to the head of industry trade group Airlines for America. The redemption of vouchers currently account for 10% to 15%...
Europeawanireview.com

Tensions escalated between Belarus and the West over the airspace

The European Union made a decision on Monday to close its airspace in Belarus and advised its members to avoid flying over the country. The final decision rests with the membersEuropean UnionEuropean UnionBut most of them seem to want to respect that suggestion. The result: flights begin to be delayed...
Aerospace & Defenserock947.com

Airbus CEO tells suppliers liquidity exists for output hike

PARIS (Reuters) – The head of Europe’s Airbus urged suppliers to prepare industrially and financially for steep increases in jet output floated earlier on Thursday, and said the industry was returning towards pre-crisis trends for its most-sold model. Airbus sees demand for single-aisle medium-haul jets like the A320neo as fundamentally...
Paris Township, MIwkzo.com

Airbus sets higher jet output targets as recovery looms

PARIS (Reuters) – Europe’s Airbus set out sweeping goals on Thursday to expand production of jetliners as the aviation industry recovers from the coronavirus crisis. It confirmed plans to increase A320neo production by more than 10% to 45 airplanes a month by the end of this year, and gave suppliers a firm new target of 64 a month by second-quarter 2023.
Lifestylemorningology.com

Belarus airline scraps flights amid EU freeze-out

MOSCOW/PARIS (Reuters) -Belarusian national carrier Belavia cancelled flights to eight countries on Thursday, as more EU states applied airspace restrictions in response to the forced landing of a passenger jet in Minsk. The tightening restrictions on Belarus came as its main ally Russia denied access to a second European carrier...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Knowhere News

European airlines cancel Russia flights after Moscow denies landing permission for avoiding Belarus airspace

Two European airlines had to cancel flights to Moscow on Thursday after Russia withheld permission to land because they intended to avoid flying over Belarusian territory. Several airlines are avoiding Belarusian airspace after the country dispatched a MiG-29 to force a Ryanair flight to divert to Minsk so authorities could arrest a dissident journalist.
Lifestylethenationalnews.com

Two European airlines refused Russian airspace access after Belarus arrests

At least two European airlines cancelled flights to Moscow after Russian aviation authorities refused to give them permission to change their routes to bypass Belarus airspace. Air France cancelled a flight from Paris on Thursday after it had been delayed the previous day and later announced Friday’s flight had been...