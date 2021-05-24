The Advantages Of Remembering Your Customers' Names
Very few companies remember and use the customers' names. Employees rarely, if ever, remember and consistently use the names and remember the faces of the customers they see most often, let alone the customers they see only occasionally. There is nothing more precious to a customer than their name. It is the highest level of customer service. In a year the typical customer can count on one hand the times an employee will use their name. Most companies and employees don’t care. Few realize the impact it makes on a customer.www.franchising.com