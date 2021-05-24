newsbreak-logo
Military

Hamas Remains Defiant With Military Parade

 3 days ago

The ceasefire with a victory parade They govern the Gaza Strip and a class by the U. S as a terrorist organization. Conflict has helped bolster their image as the defenders of the Palestinian cause. But the people of Gaza border brunt of this conflict, and they're still sifting through the wreckage of splintered homes. And lives. Israel is also claiming victory, saying it killed over 200 militants. But 12 civilians in Israel were killed by rockets fired from Gaza. CBS News correspondent Holly Williams the U. S has pledged support to help rebuild Gaza. Prominent opponent of Belarus, is authoritarian president has been arrested after his.

Middle EastPosted by
WGAU

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

CAIRO — (AP) — Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza.
MilitaryPosted by
FOX26

Hamas leader says 80 fighters killed in war with Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday said 80 militants were killed during the 11-day war with Israel that ended last week, providing the group’s first official tally for losses sustained in the fighting. Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry has put the number of...
MilitaryAntelope Valley Press

Israeli-Palestinian conflict ceasefire update

On Thursday night, the Israel security cabinet voted to approve a ceasefire in its 11-day aerial battle with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Washington Post reported that the Israel cabinet, made up of top security officials and ministers voted unanimously...
Militarysouthfront.org

Hamas Reported Loss Of 61 Fighters, Commanders In Gaza Battle

Between March 22 and 26, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Movement, revealed the names of 61 of its fighters and commanders who were killed during the recent battle in the Gaza Strip. The heated battle started on May 10 with a rocket attack on...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

UNRWA Gaza Director Apologizes to Hamas for Saying IDF Tried to Avoid Civilian Targets

Matthias Schmale, the director of UNRWA in the Gaza Strip, apologized on Tuesday for telling Israel’s Channel 12 last Saturday that, with only a few exceptions, the targets attacked by Israel were not civilian. Before his apology was published, Hamas and Palestinian human rights organizations condemned Schmale’s remarks, which, in the Gaza Strip could mean maybe he didn’t need to renew his subscription to the NY Times.
MilitaryYNET News

61 Hamas fighters killed in Gaza fighting, Palestinian paper says

Sixty-one Hamas fighters were killed during the 11-day conflict between Israel and the terror organizations in Gaza that ended last Friday, the Palestinian daily Al-Quds reported Wednesday. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. According to the report, eight of the 61, who were all members of the Hamas military wing,...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Blinken visits Middle East in bid to solidify fragile Israel-Gaza truce

Gaza — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel on Tuesday, beginning a tour of the Middle East aimed at solidifying the fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. At least 253 Palestinians, including almost 70 children, and 14 people in Israel were killed during the 11-day conflict that was halted early on Friday by a tenuous truce agreement.
Middle Easttrtworld.com

Hamas holds parade in Gaza as UNSC urges adherence to ceasefire

Hundreds of masked Hamas members paraded in the besieged Gaza and the group’s top leader made his first public appearance since the blockaded enclave ravaged by 11 days of Israel's brutal air, land, and sea strikes. Saturday marked the first full day of a cease-fire, and Egyptian mediators held talks...
Middle Eastledburyreporter.co.uk

Hamas leader appears in public as fighters parade through Gaza City

Hundreds of Hamas fighters brandishing rifles have paraded in Gaza City as the group’s top leader made his first public appearance since the militants’ 11-day war with Israel. Saturday marked the first full day of a ceasefire, and Egyptian mediators held talks to firm up the truce which ended the...
Militarywhio.com

Israeli military says it bombed home of a top Hamas leader

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — (AP) — The Israeli military said on Saturday that it bombed the home of Khalil al-Hayeh, a top leader of Gaza’s ruling militant Hamas group. The military alleged that the home served as part of what it said was the militant group’s “terrorist infrastructure.”. Al-Hayeh...
MilitaryUSA Today

Israeli military accused of using media to trick Hamas

JERUSALEM — Early Friday, just after midnight, the Israeli military put out an ominous statement to the media: "IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip." The vaguely worded statement set off frenzied speculation that Israel had launched a ground invasion of Gaza — a much-feared...
MilitaryPosted by
Sara A. Carter

Israeli military targets Hamas tunnel networks overnight

The Israel Defense Forces overnight targeted terrorist tunnel networks in Gaza used by Hamas. The massive operation came after Israel warned of a ground invasion in Gaza. However, the operation was conducted outside of Gaza with the IDF utilizing the power of 160 aircraft, tanks, artillery, and infantry units just along the border.
MilitaryFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Israeli military escalates campaign against Hamas in Gaza Strip, reports say

JERUSALEM — Israel Defense Forces increased their attack on the Gaza Strip late Thursday night. In a tweet sent by the agency, "air and ground troops" attacked the Gaza Strip around midnight local time. However, multiple outlets are reporting no ground troops went inside Gaza. It has been confirmed Gaza...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

IDF Strikes Operational Apartments of Hamas Military Commanders

The Israel Defense Forces struck the operational apartment of the deputy commander of the Hamas military wing, the Izz a-Din al-Qassam Brigades in northern Gaza. In addition, Israeli forces struck three additional operational apartments. One belonged to the company commander in the Sajaiya regiment in northern Gaza. Another belonged to...