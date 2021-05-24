Hamas Remains Defiant With Military Parade

The ceasefire with a victory parade They govern the Gaza Strip and a class by the U. S as a terrorist organization. Conflict has helped bolster their image as the defenders of the Palestinian cause. But the people of Gaza border brunt of this conflict, and they're still sifting through the wreckage of splintered homes. And lives. Israel is also claiming victory, saying it killed over 200 militants. But 12 civilians in Israel were killed by rockets fired from Gaza. CBS News correspondent Holly Williams the U. S has pledged support to help rebuild Gaza. Prominent opponent of Belarus, is authoritarian president has been arrested after his.