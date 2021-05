KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Belarusian journalist who reported on a police raid at a popular news site has been given a 15-day jail term, a media rights group said Friday. The Belarusian Association of Journalists said Artym Mayorau of the Belarusians and the Market newspaper has been in custody since Tuesday when he came to cover the raid at the Tut.by office and was detained by police.