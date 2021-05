The summer issue of Disney twenty-three is ready to make a splash with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson on the cover gearing up for the release of their film Jungle Cruise. Get an insight into the film coming out on July 30 with Editor-in-chief Max Lark as he visits the stunning tropical set with the stars as they describe what it was like bringing the iconic Disney Parks ride to life. Also, get a fascinating look at the creation of Jungle Cruise for Disneyland and the exciting changes in store for the attraction this year.