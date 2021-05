Researchers at the Forest Products Research and Development Institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST-FPRDI) in the Philippines have developed a method of bamboo preservation that utilizes a hot oil treatment. The technology, inspired by Europe’s thermal modification (TM) process, is a more environmentally friendly way of preserving the material and protecting it from pests and fungi. As bamboo is an important building material in the Philippines that is considered sustainable, this technology will likely positively impact the building industry and the country’s environmental impact.