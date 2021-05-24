newsbreak-logo
Park Board Meeting This Evening At Manner's Park

By Leroy Kleimola
 4 days ago

The Taylorville Park Board will meet on Monday evening at 7 PM at the Manners Park Dining Hall at Manners Park in Taylorville for their regular board meeting. The Board will go over the annual audit report for fiscal year ending in February. The board will review reports from the maintenance superintendent, office administrator, and recreational director. Under committee reports, the board will approve payment of bills from May and discuss any other issues brought in front of the board. Please visit www.taylorvilledailynews.com for more on this story after the meeting concludes.

