For decades, the US government has been pouring money into the meat industry. That funding effectively built the industry into what it is now. For example, take the "Chicken of Tomorrow" program, which aimed to breed chickens that would grow faster and have larger breasts. It was organized by the Department of Agriculture in the 1940s, and it led to the development of the contemporary broiler chicken, the kind many people eat today.