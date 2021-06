The cyber threat landscape during the pandemic was one of the busiest eras for cybercriminals. The sudden shift to telework caught many off-guard and left their networks at risk to preying threat actors. COVID-19 social engineering lures during this period included an influx of phishing and spear phishing attacks, aimed to exploit the fears and concerns around the COVID-19 virus. Now, as we once again shift work models in many countries, it is paramount to reconsider how these threats will affect the transition and how organizations can secure their networks.