Who the F%!# are Marvel’s Eternals??

Well, folks, it's time to buckle up because The Eternals is officially landing in the MCU! The latest trailer of the Chloé Zhao-directed film is out, and we have so many questions. Here's one of our most pressing questions: What happened to these perfect and powerful beings when Thanos literally snapped half the universe out of existence in Infinity War? As we learn in the teaser, the Eternals have a personal rule about staying out of human affairs. But Thanos isn't a human — he's a purple alien, a Titan, to be exact. Which leads us to our other queries: Given that the Eternals are somewhat an alien species, do they have any relationship with Thanos? And is Thanos himself an Eternal? If we're looking at the Marvel comics then, yes, Thanos is an Eternal — at least technically speaking anyway.