Who the F%!# are Marvel’s Eternals??

A few weeks after a Phase 4 teaser gave us our first glimpse of Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, a teaser trailer has arrived showing us the Eternals in action throughout human history. The sweeping opening shot of a pre-historic cliff is lovely, the crashing waves contrasted with the simplicity of a people scraping by on inhospitable earth is 100% Chloe Zhao, but I must admit, this teaser, at least, has plenty of Marvel house style on display. That flat lighting! WHY! STILL! I will never understand. We have long since accepted all the Marvel things coexist, I do NOT and WILL not understand the continued insistence on the house style, especially since the lighting is so consistently boring. It’s a testament to Zhao that she can make a storm over a green field and that prehistoric cliff-side look so grand despite Marvel’s flattening aesthetic.