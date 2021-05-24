Don’t Count on Cybersecurity Data
It is a common theme of mine, but one which bears repeating. We collect and disseminate all manner of data, but not so much of data which count. In an article by mathematician Hannah Fry in the March 29, 2021 edition of The New Yorker, she reviews two new books on data and statistics. The article has the title “What Really Counts: When it comes to people—and policy—numbers are both powerful and perilous” and is available, under the title “What Data Can’t Do” at What Data Can’t Do | The New Yorker.securityboulevard.com