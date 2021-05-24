Don’t Count on Cybersecurity Data

Don’t underestimate the value of data. Data has become so important to making good decisions that you cannot forsake it even though you may not understand now why you need it. It is always better to collect more data that it is to collect only what you need. Be mindful though that the data you collect falls into two categories. Functional data, and personal data. Regardless, it needs to be secured and it needs to be impersonal. The cost of collecting personal data about people or their actions is expensive. Keeping data about people is extremely expensive in terms of risk. The risk of digital terrorism is high and the cost of being hacked is much higher if the data you are storing has personally identifiable information in it. You can save dates and times and actions and clicks and button pushes. You just cannot store anything about anybody unless you’re willing to take that risk or you’re willing to make the effort to secure it and to ensure that your systems are never hacked or broken into. There is an entire army of people out there wanting to steal your information and it is a constant battle to keep it protected.