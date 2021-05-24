newsbreak-logo
New cases dip to one-month low, daily recovery over 3.5 lakh

Cover picture for the articleBC saw 1,360 COVID-19 cases over the weekend (72 hours), 47 of which were found in the North as the region now has 140 active cases. Uttar Pradesh reported 7,336 new cases and 19,669 recoveries. The steadily declining daily count of COVID-19 cases in B.C. took a reversal today as...

Active coronavirus cases hit six month low

BOSTON – In a week already marked by major milestones in the fight against COVID-19, Thursday saw yet another significant shift in the pandemic response. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced that it now recommends fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask outdoors or in most indoor settings, a shift that CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said allows those fully immunized to “start doing the things that you have stopped doing because of the pandemic.”
16.37 crore covid cases reported across the globe; five lakh new cases reported within 24 hours

NEW YORK: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 163.16 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 141,459,424 have recovered, 3,383,005 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,695,883, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. India reported 311,170 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of Covid-19 infections to 2,46,84,077, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. Country's death toll rose to 270,284 with 4,077 new fatalities.
Active COVID case count at six-month low in Mass.

In a week already marked by major milestones in the fight against COVID-19, Thursday saw yet another significant shift in the pandemic response. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced that it now recommends fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask outdoors or in most indoor settings, a shift that CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said allows those fully immunized to "start doing the things that you have stopped doing because of the pandemic."
The Latest: India reports record deaths as new cases dip

NEW DELHI — India has set another record for daily COVID-19 fatalities even as infections dipped further. The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 4,529 deaths in the last 24 hours, driving the overall toll to 283,248. India also confirmed 267,334 new infections, as daily cases dropped below 300,000 for the third consecutive day. Both numbers are almost certainly undercounts.
India adds 3.43 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 4000 fresh fatalities

With 3,43,144 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, Indias COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 2,40,46,809, while the death toll rose to 2,62,317 with 4,000 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The active cases have reduced to 37,04,893 comprising 15.41 per cent...
Malaysia reports new daily high of over 6,000 COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian authorities on Wednesday reported 6,075 new coronavirus cases, a new daily record as the country grapples with a surge in infections. The figure breaks the previous high recorded on Jan. 30, when the health ministry reported 5,728 daily cases. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan...
New coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois dip to lowest levels in many weeks

Officials reported 946 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois Monday, the lowest since 782 cases were reported March 15. While case counts have been declining, the latest batch resulted from just 33,148 tests, well below the seven-day testing average of 60,895. In addition, COVID-19 data from the weekend tends to trend lower.
COVID-19 in Children: Weekly Cases Drop to 6-Month Low

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Just 1 week after it looked like the COVID-19 situation in children might be taking another turn for the worse, the number of new pediatric cases dropped to its lowest level since October, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.
EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian shares hit over 6-month low as COVID-19 cases, deaths mount

* Malaysia shares set for worst week since January * Indonesia's rupiah set for worst week since February * Taiwan export orders in April surge for 14th straight month May 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares fell to a more than six-month low on Friday, as the country grappled with a record number of COVID-19 deaths and infections, with the ringgit also touching a 1-1/2-month low even as other regional currencies gained on a weaker dollar. The softer dollar trading around recent lows provided some respite to investors that have largely adopted a cautious view, on rising infections in the region and the eventual prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve tapers stimulus. Stocks in Kuala Lumpur were heading for their worst week since late January, as the country reported a third day this week of a record number of COVID-19 infections and deaths on Thursday. The ringgit recovered into the session, gaining 0.1%. Indonesia's rupiah, which backs some of emerging markets' highest-yielding debt, edged higher but it was set for its worst week in three months. "Asia is decidedly more subdued as caution rather than exuberance rules," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA. In China, the Shanghai composite index fell 0.5%, while blue-chips were down close to 1%. The world's second-largest economy and one of the top consumers of commodities earlier this week said, it will curb "unreasonable" increases in commodity prices. "China's inflation situation is strikingly at odds with the much-discussed U.S. situation," Alvin Tan, RBC Capital Markets' head of Asia FX Strategy, said in a client note. "Can there be a global inflationary cycle without Chinese inflation?" Taiwan's tech-heavy stock index climbed 1.6%, gaining ground from last week's sell-off. The index's losses have nearly halved so far in May and is now down close to 6%. The island reported a 42.6% jump in export orders in April, rising for a 14th straight month. The ministry expects orders in May to rise between 40.1% and 44% from a year earlier even as the country is facing a spike in cases. "While the recent national restrictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak may dent domestic demand and confidence, external demand appears in rude health and should buffer the negative growth impact this quarter," Tan added. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rose 2.9 basis points to 6.519%​​ ** Top losers in Malaysia include Axiata Group Bhd and Petronas Dagangan Bhd.
India records 1.96 lakh new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 41 days

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi: The single day rise in new coronavirus infections in the country fell below 2 lakh taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,69,48,874, while the death toll rose to 3,07,231, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
116 new COVID-19 cases, 222 recoveries, one death; 11,004 more vaccines given

An additional 11,004 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 656,388. The 11,004 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following zones: Far North West, 122; Far North Central, nine; Far North East, 37; North West, 350; North Central, 751; North East, 295; Saskatoon, 3,507; Central West, 184; Central East, 1,040; Regina, 2,793; South West, 352; South Central, 576; and South East, 821. There were 167 doses administered with zone of residence pending.
Michigan reaches new two-month low for newly confirmed COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan reached another two-month low on Tuesday, falling back to numbers not seen since the March and April surge started. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,271 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total...
India reports over 4k deaths, 2.08 lakh fresh cases

New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded 2.08 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases and 4,157 fatalities in the past 24 hours, pushing the infection tally to 2,71,57,795 and the death toll to 3,11,388. Daily recoveries continued to outnumber the new cases for the 13th consecutive day today, as 2,95,955 recoveries were registered...
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 20 cr mark

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): India achieved a significant landmark in its ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive as the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccines administered surpassed 20 crore mark on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MohFW). The Ministry said that 20,06,62,456 doses including 15,71,49,593...