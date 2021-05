ETH/USD bulls failed to climb above the daily high of $2889 level as the Ethereum price touched the daily low at $2639. According to the daily chart, ETH/USD is hovering at $2751.18 so it may take a few more days for it to catch up above the $3000 resistance level. However, the Ethereum price has not seen any major pullbacks yet and may use the 9-day MA for support if it happens. More so, the most important signal for Ethereum is the break of $2900, which represented a major resistance level. Therefore, should in the case of bulls staying above this level, they may absolutely confirm a monthly uptrend.