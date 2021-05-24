Is China’s Belt and Road initiative a threat or a treat?

Good morning! China has released the first images taken by Zhurong, its Mars rover. (Still undiscovered on the Red Planet: intelligent life, habitable terrain or water.) China is the second country in the world to land a rover on Mars, after the U.S. But don't expect NASA to work with the China National Space Administration anytime soon: In April 2011, Congress prohibited NASA and the Office of Science and Technology Policy from coordinating with China via a short phrase inserted in a spending bill. It's called the Wolf Amendment, and while the original long ago expired, its language has continued to be inserted in annual spending bills since.