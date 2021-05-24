newsbreak-logo
Is China's Belt and Road initiative a threat or a treat?

By The Diplomat
vestnikkavkaza.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BRI has repeatedly been labeled a debt trap and a power grab, and perhaps this seemed like a possibility at the outset. However, this concept has been debunked by careful research, The Diplomat reports. Deborah Brautigam, director of the China Africa Research Initiative at Johns Hopkins University, studies Chinese lending to Africa in depth. She found no evidence that Chinese banks over-lend or invest in loss-making projects to obtain a foothold in those countries.

