Traditional high street banks have seen a gradual decrease in popularity with the rise of digital challenger banks. It has become apparent over the last few years, and increasingly more so following the pandemic, that simply holding a high street bank’s name will not be enough to secure new customers as they once would. Though many still have a high street bank as their main account, challenger banks have been gaining the public’s trust, and as this trust increases, more people are going to begin putting their earnings directly in their digital bank, rather than their traditional one.