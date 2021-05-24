Random set of the day: Clone Trooper Battle Pack

It's owned by 18862 Brickset members. If you want to add it to your collection you might find it for sale at BrickLink or eBay. With minifig-scale vehicles you can either make them look good, or you can make them look accurate. With Speed Champions, you can see two conflicting paths. The early 6-wide cars made more sense with a minifig standing next to them, but there are lots of inaccuracies that result (too long compared to their width, only seat one minifig, etc.). The new 8-wide cars look better as stand-alone models, but minifigs look like toddlers standing next to them.