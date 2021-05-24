First reviews of LEGO NINJAGO Season 15 sets land online
The first reviews of this summer’s LEGO NINJAGO sets are beginning to appear online, giving us a closer look at our heroes’ undersea escapades in the show’s 15th season. As you might imagine from a season subtitled Seabound, the latest wave of NINJAGO sets takes Lloyd, Kai, Nya and co. beneath the surface of the ocean for Atlantis-esque adventures. Perhaps the most obvious set to take inspiration from that fabled city (and its accompanying LEGO theme in 2011) is 71755 Temple of the Endless Sea, a sprawling, location-based playset.www.brickfanatics.com