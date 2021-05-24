First reviews of LEGO NINJAGO Season 15 sets land online

The full wave of LEGO Disney summer sets can now be found on the official online store, giving us the best look yet at every detail of the new models and their release date. From Mickey Mouse to the world of Arendelle, the upcoming range of Disney builds are covering a myriad of movies both new and old. Following the full reveal of the new sets based on the adventures of Mickey and Minnie, those and the rest of the LEGO models are now listed on LEGO.com.