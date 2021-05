Kazuchika Okada appeared in person for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 tonight at Korakuen Hall. He appeared at the start of tonight’s Road to Wrestle Grand Slam event. He said he was doing great. He spent most of the promo talking about still wanting his match for the IWGP World Heavyweight title at Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome. He closed the promo by saying that next time people see him, he will be in his ring gear.