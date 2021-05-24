newsbreak-logo
VIP AUDIO 5/23 – VIP Podcast Vault – Keller Hotline (8-5-2003): Triple H injury changes SummerSlam main event with Goldberg, Vince vows to be on TV until he’s 60, NY Times rips Foley’s novel, problems with Shane in the ring, Raw ratings (27 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault is the Wade Keller Hotline Flashback recorded and originally published on August 5, 2003 covering the following topics: Triple H injury changes SummerSlam main event with Goldberg, Vince McMahon vows to be on TV until he’s 60 years old, downside of Shane McMahon in ring, NY Times rips Foley’s novel, Foley book sales numbers, tough economy takes toll on fans, should WWF book titles changes at house shows, and Raw ratings including quarter hours.

www.pwtorch.com
