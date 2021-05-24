Chris Jericho calls Kenny Omega the best wrestler in the world today

As we all know, it’s been a rough 18 months for most professional wrestling promotions all around the world due to the global pandemic preventing audiences to attend shows. In the case of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, it’s been no different as ever since their last taped shows in March 2020 there have been basically no shows held for weeks, sometimes months at a time. Things are finally starting to look up for the Mexican promotion as they held one of their marquee events, Rey de Reyes this past weekend. Even though the show still had no live audience, the reception, and online comments have been nothing but positive. With the inclusion of international talents such as Sam Adonis and IMPACT Wrestling’s Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, it looks like Lucha Libre is starting to go back to normal ahead of TripleMania 2021.